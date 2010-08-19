StyleCaster
Fall Fashion: What's Hot, What's Not, And What To Hold On To

What's hot
Fall Fashion: What’s Hot, What’s Not, And What To Hold On To

Kerry Pieri
by
Fall Fashion: What’s Hot, What’s Not, And What To Hold On To
Allow me to preempt this post with a few caveats. I love, adore and live for a heart stopping runway show. When fashion gets original or even uniquely derivative I practically die for it. But, there is never a need to be a slave to trends. I rally for the individualist and commend their self knowing ability to pass on the neon and harem pants when they come around on fashion’s never ending carousel in favor of their very own favorites.

But in the words of the genius Kenny Rogers, sometimes you gotta know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away. In other less catchy words, Fall is looming, and in that spirit there are looks we can look forward to (minimal 70s wear, flirty 50s dresses, velvet!), looks we can feel free to retire (anything super distressed, studded or so tight we can’t breathe) and some pieces to hold onto (a breton stripe, skinny pants and a great blazer).

So onto the slide show where hot means new, not means out and hold means keep consider it a guide that was certainly not built to live by.

1 of 11

L to R: Chloé Fall 2010, Balmain Spring 2010, Boy by Band of Outsiders Spring 2010. Photo: ImaxTree

HOT: Ladylike shorts in silk (Side button shorts, $258, by Leifsdottir at Neiman Marcus)

NOT: Hot pants

HOLD: Leather shorts

HOT: Socks from ankle to thigh high. (Ribbed socks, $14, by Urban Outfitters)

NOT: Heavily embellished tights

HOLD: Opaque tights

HOT: Feminine silk blouse (Cream silk blouse, $178, by Myne at Nordtrom)

NOT: Tattered tees with holes

HOLD: Semi-sheer slouchy tees and breton stripes

HOT: Unadorned ankle length boots. (Suede boots, $750, by Giuseppe Zanotti at Net-A-Porter)

NOT:  Super studded boots

HOLD: Over the knee and lace-up boots

HOT: The camel coat. (Wool blend tan coat, $995, by Smythe at Nordstrom)

NOT: Distressed leather moto studded jacket

HOLD: Boyfriend blazers

HOT: Flared, super flattering dark denim. (Dark Jeans, $179, by J.Brand at Shopbop)

NOT: Super distressed or acid washed denim.

HOLD: Skinny jeans.

HOT: Maxi skirts. (Black crepe skirt, $70, by Topshop)

NOT: Uber short, band-aid minis

HOLD: Tulip skirts

HOT: Velvet accents. (Goddess dress with velvet and silk, $525, by Alexander Wang at Shopbop)

NOT: Memento Mori (Retire all those skulls)

HOLD: Leopard

HOT: Sheer anything from dresses, to tops. (Black and ivory shirt dress, $94, by Oak)

NOT: Macrame/Crochet

HOLD: Lace

HOT: Ladylike 50s and 60s inspired shift dresses. (Yellow shift, $445, by Kate Spade)

NOT: Bodycon, shoulder pad dresses

HOLD: Jumpsuits

