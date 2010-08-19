Fall Fashion: What’s Hot, What’s Not, And What To Hold On To

Allow me to preempt this post with a few caveats. I love, adore and live for a heart stopping runway show. When fashion gets original or even uniquely derivative I practically die for it. But, there is never a need to be a slave to trends. I rally for the individualist and commend their self knowing ability to pass on the neon and harem pants when they come around on fashion’s never ending carousel in favor of their very own favorites.

But in the words of the genius Kenny Rogers, sometimes you gotta know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away. In other less catchy words, Fall is looming, and in that spirit there are looks we can look forward to (minimal 70s wear, flirty 50s dresses, velvet!), looks we can feel free to retire (anything super distressed, studded or so tight we can’t breathe) and some pieces to hold onto (a breton stripe, skinny pants and a great blazer).

So onto the slide show where hot means new, not means out and hold means keep consider it a guide that was certainly not built to live by.