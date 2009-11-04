Fall Fashion Week 2010 Gets a New Director

While the days of Fashion Week at Bryant Park have drawn to a close, news is starting to roll in about the upcoming move to Lincoln Center. The latest update is that former Vogue Special Events Coordinator, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, has been confirmed as the director of Lincoln Center Fashion Week.

Winston Wolkoff, who was best known for her work on the Met Gala, left her job in June, being replaced by Sylvana Soto-Ward. The first fashion week in Lincoln Center will commence in September 2010. Until then, we are left to imagine all the ways in which Winston Wolkoff will inject a bit of Vogue glamour into fashion’s biggest week.