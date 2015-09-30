StyleCaster
34 Photos That’ll Make You Want a Fall Wedding

Kristen Bousquet
by
While tying the knot on a beach somewhere is lovely, there’s a reason why so many couples are desperate for a fall wedding. It’s arguably the most scenic season, with the weather typically hovering within that coveted not-too-hot, not-too-cold sweet spot, and there’s a general feeling of renewal in the air.

MORE: What to Wear to a Wedding: A Complete Guide

Still not sold? Take a look at these stunning fall wedding photos that more than likely will have you ditching those beachside nups in favor of something more autumnal. Hey, there’s a reason why September and October are the second and third most -popular months to tie the knot in the U.S.

Photo: Amanda Dumouchelle Photography

Photo: Kylie Michelle Weddings

Photo: Kristy May Photography

Photo: Rebecca Goddard Photography

Photo: A Fabulous Fete Blog

Photo: Kristy May Photography

Photo: Walter Wilson Studios

Photo: Jen Fariello Photography 

Photo: Style Me Pretty

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Jen Fariello Photography 

Photo: Mary Fields Photography

Photo: Langdon Photography

Photo: Judy Pak

Photo: Joseph Willis Photography

Photo: Custom by Nicole Photography

Photo: B&G Photography

Photo: Jen Fariello Photography 

Photo: Mary Fields Photography

Photo: The Little Details Inc

Photo: Joyelle West

Photo: George Street Photo

Photo: Shane Long
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Kristy May Photography

Photo: Deborah Zoe Photo

Photo: O'Malley Photographers

Photo: Clary Photo

Photo: Custom by Nicole Photography

Photo: Amanda Dumouchelle Photography

Photo: Tonya Peterson Photography

Photo: Janae Shields Photography

Photo: Jose Villa

Photo: O'Malley Photographers

Photo: Jamie and Chase Photography

