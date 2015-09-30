34 Photos That’ll Make You Want a Fall Wedding

While tying the knot on a beach somewhere is lovely, there’s a reason why so many couples are desperate for a fall wedding. It’s arguably the most scenic season, with the weather typically hovering within that coveted not-too-hot, not-too-cold sweet spot, and there’s a general feeling of renewal in the air.

Still not sold? Take a look at these stunning fall wedding photos that more than likely will have you ditching those beachside nups in favor of something more autumnal. Hey, there’s a reason why September and October are the second and third most -popular months to tie the knot in the U.S.