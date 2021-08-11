27 (Stylish) Fall Wedding Guest Dresses You’ll Actually Wear Again

Scroll To See More Images

It’s wedding season…. times 10. All of those weddings that were postponed or cancelled last year have been rescheduled for the three-to-four month period that is fall 2021. RSVPing is easy, but trying to find a stunning fall wedding guest dresses before they’re all sold out? That’s almost impossible. If you’re panicking and realizing that you’re basically living the life of Jane Nichols from 27 Dresses—minus the bridesmaid status—I’ve got you covered.

Finding an *actually* stylish dress to wear to a wedding without looking like you’re in the wedding party is so difficult. You don’t want to end up with a closet full of dresses you kind of hate and won’t ever wear again! Luckily, I am going to a wedding in October, so I’ve selfishly decided to write this story to do research on the clock. It benefits us both!

Fall can be tricky because those cute pastels you’ve been seeing all over TikTok aren’t really going to fly in October. I know that a person can only wear rust or emerald so many times, which is why I tried to expand the fall color palette and find some more interesting options if you’re attending multiple weddings.

In the spirit of 27 Dresses, I found 27 picks for you in a variety of styles and colors from everywhere—Reformation, Target, Lulus, Zara and more. But unlike poor Jane and her collection of hideous bridesmaids dresses, these frocks are full-on grid-worthy. There aren’t any scuba or cowgirl dresses in this round-up, I swear!

Scroll on to find some gowns you can actually wear to all your upcoming fall soirees. It’ll save you hours of agonizing browsing so you can catch up on The White Lotus instead. Talk about a win-win.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Red Hot Dress

Solid-colored dresses can be a little blah, but this dress is cart-worthy. This off-the-shoulder number is made out of a stretchy knit material, so you can be comfy through the final call at the reception.

Black Floral Dress

This plus-size option looks sophisticated and effortless at the same time. There are even pockets in the side, so you don’t have to leave your phone on the table. It also comes in a purple floral.

70s-Inspired Dress

For once, an orange dress doesn’t bring Halloween and pumpkins immediately to mind. This fashionable rust-colored dress will help you stand out from the crowd with the help of the ’70s-style halter neckline.

Green Satin Floral Dress

This chic slip dress is certainly wedding-worthy. I love the keyhole detail, which makes this dress a little sexy. There are 11 colorways to choose from.

Budget-Friendly Taupe Satin Dress

TikTok’s favorite in-house Target brand has a cute satin option to consider. It comes in a variety of autumnal colors, including deep teal, a rusty rose, gold-y beige and this bronzy taupe. Plus, it’s only $30!!

Navy Blue Long-Sleeve Dress

This jacquard wrap dress adds a dash of elegance to any evening. The sheer sleeves and wrap-style skirt keep it from looking too heavy for fall.

Brown Tiered Dress

This stunning shirred dress is a silhouette you don’t often see on reception dance floors. It comes in both in both standard and plus sizes.

Black Midi Dress

Alright, you’re not supposed to wear black to weddings, but I think we can make an exception for this dress. It’s got that Angelina Jolie high slit and cool “X” straps on the back. Minimalist perfection!

Shimmer-y Mauve Dress

Pink during fall? Absolutely. This mauve satin dress is a must-have. Plus, it’s so versatile that you could wear it in winter or spring with the right footwear.

Flare-Sleeve Bodycon Dress

This jewel-toned emerald dress hugs your curves in all the right places. I especially love the flare on the sleeves—be sure to pair with gorgeous bracelets to draw the eye!

Purple & Pink Floral Dress

Forget the oranges, yellows and reds and go pink and purple instead. This flowy cami dress is super comfortable for a warmer fall wedding, so you can dance the night away.

Navy Pleated Dress

You can never go wrong with a classic navy dress. Plus, you can easily repurpose it for special nights with your SO or friends.

Ruched Skater Dress

This skater dress comes in several fall-friendly colors, and the open back is totally unique and chic.

Romantic Beige Dress

This Nap Dress-adjacent style doesn’t look like it comes from the 1800s, so you wont’ feel silly twirling around in it at the reception.

Printed Rust Dress

There’s no rule saying that florals are the only acceptable wedding guest dress print! This dress features a unique gathered front that’s extra-flattering for a cinched waist effect.

Emerald Cloak Sleeve Dress

Be prepared to get some applause for the back of this cloak-sleeved dress. Nothing wrong with showing a little skin at a wedding!

Flower Power Dress

Puffy sleeves are back! Embrace them with this short stretchy floral dress, which I think you can totally rock during the early months of fall before the temperatures drop.

Magenta Satin Maxi

Have a glam maxi moment in this vibrant magenta dress, which features a serious leg slit you might want the bride to sign off on. Kidding, she loves you!

Brown Pencil Dress

This one-shoulder brown dress is basically a piece of art thanks to the intricate details on its front. Plus, brown is trendy now, so it’s a great hue for a fall wedding look.

Blue Scallop Edge Dress

This scalloped neckline of this fit-and-flare dress is just too cute. Yes, it’s a little basic, but I promise you’ll get compliments on this bold shade of blue!

Red Cut-Out Dress

This red hot dress strikes the perfect balance between classy and sexy, with the long sleeve and equally-long hemline adding just the right amount of drama.

Abstract Dress

Make a museum-worthy statement at your friend’s wedding in this patterned mini with a super graphic look.

Silk Champagne Dress

While your friend or family members pop bottles, you can look like the drink itself in this satin printed mini dress.

Red Halter Dress

Look runway-ready in all of your friend’s wedding photos in this red halter dress from Zara. Peep the long bow in the back.

Ruffled Floral Dress

You can never go wrong with a dress from Reformation and this one has been a popular print on their site for ages. It’s a total classic in my eyes!

Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown

Let your floor-length dress cause all the drama at this wedding—in a good way! Oh, and no one needs to know it was under $30.

Pretty in Pleats Dress

For some reason, this shade of pink gives me fall vibes. It’s perfect for a cool autumn day when you want to look a little more covered-up.