12 Gorgeous Fall Wedding Color Schemes to Copy

by
Photo: Brandi Potter Photography Blog

The only thing more romantic than getting engaged during fall is taking stunning and unforgettable engagement photos in fall (click here for proof), and the only thing more romantic than that is tying the actual knot during autumn. Summer, spring, and winter weddings have their charms, but what’s more conducive to love and snuggles than falling leaves, the scent of smoke, and a crisp nip in the air that makes you want to bundle up and hold hands? Seriously, though.

If you’re a lucky lady planning a wedding for fall, or just in the mood for some seriously atmospheric eye candy, the 19 photos ahead boast 12 different—but equally gorgeous—autumn color schemes. Consider it a midweek pick-me-up, and don’t forget to bookmark or pin your favorites so you can use them as inspiration for your own future fall fete.

Gold, Pink, and Burgundy
Photo: India Earl Photography Blog

Photo: India Earl Photography Blog

Purple and White
Photo: India Earl Photography Blog

Burgundy and White
Photo: Mary Claire Blog

Blue, Red, and Blush
Photo: Katie Osgood Blog

Photo: Katie Osgood Blog

Orange, Brown, and Burgundy
Photo: Trent Bailey

Photo: Trent Bailey

Black and White
Photo: Kate McElwee

Red and Orange
Photo: Brandi Potter Photography Blog

Photo: Brandi Potter Photography Blog

Magenta and Periwinkle
Photo: Vanilla Photography Blog

White and Burgundy
Photo: India Earl Photography Blog

Shades of White and Burgundy
Photo: India Earl Photography Blog

Deep Green and Blue
Photo: Katie Osgood Blog

Red, Pink, and Orange
Photo: Marie Claire Blog

Photo: Marie Claire Blog

Red, Orange, and White
Photo: Wiley Putnam/Equally Wed

Photo: Wiley Putnam/Equally Wed

