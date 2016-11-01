12 Gorgeous Fall Wedding Color Schemes to Copy

The only thing more romantic than getting engaged during fall is taking stunning and unforgettable engagement photos in fall (click here for proof), and the only thing more romantic than that is tying the actual knot during autumn. Summer, spring, and winter weddings have their charms, but what’s more conducive to love and snuggles than falling leaves, the scent of smoke, and a crisp nip in the air that makes you want to bundle up and hold hands? Seriously, though.

If you’re a lucky lady planning a wedding for fall, or just in the mood for some seriously atmospheric eye candy, the 19 photos ahead boast 12 different—but equally gorgeous—autumn color schemes. Consider it a midweek pick-me-up, and don’t forget to bookmark or pin your favorites so you can use them as inspiration for your own future fall fete.