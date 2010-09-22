Fall Wardrobe Staple: Skinny Black Denim

From a refined ensemble built for day, to the ideal dinner with friends look and a perfect for a late night party outfitthe message is clear: deep, rich, black denim is the versatile staple you may not be wearing enough. From slashed to distressed, high waisted and cropped, denim has many faces at the moment, but lean, mean and super dark may just be the way to go. Get inspired with three looks that incorporate the easy separate for every occasion.

DAY: Denim can get sophisticated for day if you pair it with the right separates like a feminine blouse, structured jacket and demure heels.



Clockwise From Left To Right: Jenni Kayne floral blouse, $295, at Shop Les Nouvelles; Them Atelier black skinny jeans, $95, at La Garonne; Topshop brown briefcase, $100, at Topshop; Sandro tan jacket, $475, at Net-a-Porter; Steve Madden blush suede shoes, $109.95, at Zappos; Time Sensitive Watch, $27.99, at Mod Cloth

DINNER: Look like the most chic girl in the room with mixed prints, skinny jeans, unexpected accessories and a bold lip.



Clockwise From Left To Right: Forever 21 necklace, $17.80, at Forever 21; Sandro Striped top, $165, at Net-A-Porter ; Dior red lipstick, $22.56, at Scent Monkey; Topshop cropped leopard faux fur jacket, $175, at Topshop; Ash black moto booties, $244.95, at Solestruck; Helmut Lang skinny jeans, $195, at Net-a-Porter



DRINKS: Call it a party with some super sexy denim, embellished vest and gilded accentsand don’t forget the killer boots.

Clockwise From Left To Right: 3.1 Phillip Lim clutch, $425, at Shop Zoe; Anna Sui embellished vest, $500, at Net-a-Porter; Vanessa Bruno, $32.50, at The Outnet; Michael Antonio boots, $88, at Piperlime; Gap 1969 stirrup jeans, $69.50, at Gap; Bleachblack ring, $18, Urban Outfitters

For more about our relationship with Gap please click here: cmp.ly/3