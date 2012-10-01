Fall Must-Haves Coast-to-Coast: From Newport, CA to Newport, RI

Every September and October, the fashion community gears up for weeks of runway shows that indicate the trends and must-have items that will drive the coming season. But what really inspires us are the real-life fashion plates across the country that show us how to make each season’s trends work in chic, unexpected, and — let’s face it — more practical ways. So we’ve scoured the country from coast to coast and taken a peek at our favorite cities. Along the road, from Newport, CA, to Newport, RI, we picked up some super stylish tips from the local babes on what pieces are especially hot for fall.
Our urban explorers in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York show us how to wear those tough-girl looks we saw on the catwalks of Balmain, and Alexander Wang last fashion week with sharp leather accent pieces, sophisticated sweaters, and moody florals. Gamine gals on the coasts of Washington, Texas, and South Carolina opt for casual basics like dip-dyed denim button ups, lightweight patterned slacks, and weekend-ready Sperry Top-Siders. Rounding out the mix are some seriously flirty going-out looks we’re seeing in Miami and Boston, complete with bright color pops, peplum shapes, and statement jewelry.
Consider this not only our guide to the looks you need to get you pumped for fall, but an ode the ever-inspiring style in your own cities. Forget the supermodels; bring on the locals!
New York, NY: If it’s fall in NYC, that means one thing – Fashion Week! These slick tuxedo trousers will take us from work to party. 3.1 Phillip Lim Shadow Pencil Trouser, $475.00, at La Garçonne
Rockaways, NY: A hipster haven outside the city, fashion plates and surfers rub elbows in this charming boardwalk area a quick subway ride away from the concrete jungle. We’re copying their chic eyewear with this pair. Metal Frame Full Cat Eye Sunglasses, $25.05, at ASOS
Newport, RI: We love the boat shoe wearin’ cuties in this neck of the woods – paired with striped tees, ripped jeans, and ruby lips, these gals are our very own American Brigitte Bardots. Hayden Loafer, $85.00, Sperry Top-Sider
Newport, CA: With summertime temps all year round, the fashionistas of Newport get to wear their flirty frocks well into fall. Pair this swinging lacy number with some motorcycle booties and a sharp blazer for cooler nights. Free People Floral Lace Babydoll Dress, $131.13, at ASOS
Santa Cruz, CA: Whether or not you’re heading back to campus, this supple and rugged leather backpack in a classic shape helps Santa Cruz ladies lug their stuff in style. Leather Transport Rucksack, $249.00, at Madewell
San Francisco, CA: Having to constantly be ready for foggy weather, San Francisco beauties are experts when it comes to layering. We love the chunky knits we’ve been seeing on the city’s hilly streets, updated with fierce studs. Elizabeth and James Studded Cable Sweater, $465.00, at Shopbop
Seattle, WA: Always mixing in a little of their grunge roots, the rocker inspired leather pieces we’re seeing on Seattlites have us whipping out our old Nirvana albums … and emulating their look. Asymmetric Leather Jacket, $299.00, at Zara
Rockport, TX: Texans really know their way around denim, and they manage to mix it in ways that look effortless and sexy. We’re loving their button down shirts – snag this one if you can’t borrow one from your boyfriend. Western Denim Shirt, $98.00, at J.Crew
Chicago, IL: Windy City babes always bring some sophisticated polish to their look – over leggings or cropped trousers this muted floral dress is great for the office but flirty enough for drinks afterwards. Elizabeth and James Rose Suvi Dress, $365.00, at Shopbop
Boston, MA: We love a little flair – and this statement necklace tops off a simple dress for a dinner out. Archipelago Necklace, $165.00, at J.Crew
Miami, FL: Not a town known for wallflowers, we’re loving the curvy and flirty looks popping up in colorful Miami, particularly in peplum shapes. Get the look with this little number. Metallic T-Shirt with Peplum, $51.09, at ASOS
Myrtle Beach, SC: We love the laid back, feminine styles we’re seeing in charming Myrtle Beach. These softies are a great beach town staple and transition well from late summer to fall. Rag & Bone Rani Print Drop Waist Pants, $495, at Shopbop