Fall Must-Haves Coast-to-Coast: From Newport, CA to Newport, RI

Every September and October, the fashion community gears up for weeks of runway shows that indicate the trends and must-have items that will drive the coming season. But what really inspires us are the real-life fashion plates across the country that show us how to make each season’s trends work in chic, unexpected, and — let’s face it — more practical ways. So we’ve scoured the country from coast to coast and taken a peek at our favorite cities. Along the road, from Newport, CA, to Newport, RI, we picked up some super stylish tips from the local babes on what pieces are especially hot for fall.

Our urban explorers in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York show us how to wear those tough-girl looks we saw on the catwalks of Balmain, and Alexander Wang last fashion week with sharp leather accent pieces, sophisticated sweaters, and moody florals. Gamine gals on the coasts of Washington, Texas, and South Carolina opt for casual basics like dip-dyed denim button ups, lightweight patterned slacks, and weekend-ready Sperry Top-Siders. Rounding out the mix are some seriously flirty going-out looks we’re seeing in Miami and Boston, complete with bright color pops, peplum shapes, and statement jewelry.

Consider this not only our guide to the looks you need to get you pumped for fall, but an ode the ever-inspiring style in your own cities. Forget the supermodels; bring on the locals!

For more information on our relationship with Sperry: http://cmp.ly/3