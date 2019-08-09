This Just In: Vintage Jeans Are the Big Fall 2019 Denim Trend

Scroll To See More Images

If I’m being honest, I wear denim almost every single day. I love how you can dress it up or down, and there are so many flattering styles that never fail to make me feel like a sartorial queen—especially with the influx of vintage denim looks these past few years. If you’ve been loving the recent styles of denim as much as I have, you’ll be thrilled to know that the fall 2019 denim trends are a continuation of all your favorite vintage-inspired looks. StyleCaster talked to style experts from Free People, Kohl’s and Modcloth about what we can expect to see on shelves this coming autumn, and all three brands agreed: vintage denim is here to stay, baby.

Get ready for an onset of deliciously vintage denim styles this fall. From more ’90s looks than ever to printed vintage masterpieces, there’s no shortage of adorable and trendy denim for autumn. Fashion experts at Free People let us know what to expect this fall in the denim department: “Our amazing vintage-inspired straight legs are everything but who doesn’t love an easy boyfriend jean paired back to a tank and one of our amazing one-of-a-kind FP statement jackets!” And the style experts at Modcloth agree. “We are starting to launch more true denim styles-looking to the different decades of vintage we are inspired by – think Gloria Vanderbilt and vintage Calvin Klein. We’ve got great styles in a high waisted skinny, a great seamed flare and a fantastic wide leg-and we are all about contrast stitching which makes it look really fresh and really flattering, too,” says Liz Wasserman, VP of Fashion from Modcloth.

Lucky for all of us, you can already shop all the styles listed below (and I included some of my favorite picks as well). So many of these cute denim pieces can be worn now, too, and then paired with your favorite fall statement jacket or sweater when the weather turns cooler. Seriously, you can’t go wrong with any of these denim beauties.

1. Vintage Printed Denim

Whether it’s vintage-inspired jeans covered in flowers or denim jackets emblazoned with the name of your favorite rockstar, you can’t go wrong with some printed denim this fall.

2. ’90s Denim

’90s denim has been huge this year, and the trend continues into fall 2019. “We are seeing vintage inspired denim continue to be a trend, along with unique styles that range from high-waisted to the boyfriend cut,” says a style expert at Kohl’s. From mom jeans to the classic denim skirt, ’90s denim for fall is a no-brainer.

3. Vintage Straight-Leg Jeans

Straight-leg jeans for fall 2019? Yes, please. This classic style can be paired with your favorite fall booties or on-trend dad sneakers. Try a cropped pair of straight-leg jeans to really show off your shoes, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.