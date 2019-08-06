The Fall 2019 Outerwear Trends Are All About Making a Statement

Scroll To See More Images

It may not feel like the weather is cooling off any time soon (Fall doesn’t officially start until September 23, so be patient!), but eventually we’ll all be feeling that chill in the air. When that time comes, you’re going to want to be prepared with the cutest outerwear. Luckily, several of the fall 2019 coats and jackets trends are already available to shop, so you can stay ahead of the style game. There’s no need to wait until the leaves start falling to begin shopping for your fall wardrobe. After all, StyleCaster already talked to style experts from Modcloth, Free People and Kohl’s about the upcoming fall outerwear trends, so all you have to do is shop ’em.

Fall 2019 outerwear is all about making a statement. While I love a good classic denim jacket, this autumn is time to go a little bolder. “[We’re] all about a statement in our jackets looking into Fall – whether it’s an oversized puffer, rocker jacket with sequins, velvet, or faux fur, or our classic 70s shearling coats, our FP styles for Fall jackets have been WOW pieces,” Free People style experts tell us. So go ahead and make some wild choices for this upcoming season. You’ll stay warm and stand out all autumn long.

1. Polka Dots & Rich Plaids

“We are all about statement pieces-fantastic fabrications like our wooly polka dot car coat, rich plaids in classic shapes and statement colors that bring a little fun to the sophisticated shapes we are excited about this fall,” says Liz Wasserman, VP of Fashion at Modcloth

2. Oversized Puffer

According to style experts from Free People, the oversized puffer for fall is going to be a big deal. Here’s hoping the weather gets cool enough to actually wear one of these cuties without sweating—and if it doesn’t, there’s always winter. Or, if you’re really feeling it, you could pair an oversized puffer with some bike shorts and sneakers for the ultimate street style look.

3. ’70s-Inspired Shearling & Sherpa Coats

Both Kohl’s and Free People fashion experts agree that we’ll be seeing a lot of ’70s-inspired shearling and sherpa coats this fall. My personal favorite is a cute denim or leather jacket lined with shearling. “We are also seeing brands, such as Apt. 9 and ELLE, highlight the Sherpa jacket,” says Kohl’s style experts.

4. Rocker Chic

Style experts from Free People tell us that it’s the season for bringing out your inner rocker. Rocker chic jackets and coats will allow you to make a major statement this fall, whether it’s out to lunch or headed to the club. Plus, some of these could totally double as a Halloween costume. It’s a win/win situation.

