This Year’s Fall Boot Trends Are Just As Cute As You’d Expect—and Then Some

Scroll To See More Images

Fall is quickly approaching (although the weather does not feel like it’ll cool off any time soon) and that means one thing in terms of footwear: the resurgence of fall booties. One of the best parts about autumn is the roster of fall fashion trends. And, along with cozy sweaters, booties are up there at the top of my favorites for the cooler months.

In case, like me, you’re itching to get a start on your fall wardrobe, StyleCaster got the inside scoop on all the fall 2019 boot trends we can expect to see in the upcoming season. With insight from styles experts from Modcloth and Free People, I have all the information you need to start shopping for fall right now.

So, here’s the deal: There are so, so many cute bootie trends we’re going to see this fall. That means I’m going to need to make some room in my closet, because there’s no way I can pass up on any of these. Lizz Wasserman, VP of Fashion at Modcloth gives us a little insight: “We are loving ankle boots in (faux) animal skins and rich suedes.” Um, me too. Plus, you can expect to see a lot of western-inspired booties as well. The style experts and Free People tell us: “Western, pointy toes, and kitten heeled booties” are here for fall. Mary Jimenez, VP of Merchandising agrees, adding yet another trend to our lineup. She says, “It’s all about Western influence booties and anything that laces up!” Mary Jimenez. I don’t know about you, but I’m already in love with all these styles—and they’re all available to shop now. Get your wallets ready, babes.

1. Western Booties

Bring on the tumbleweeds and saloons: Western booties are trending this fall. If you’re picturing cowboy boots along the streets of downtown Nashville, though, think again. These western-inspired booties feature just a hint of that cowboy vibe, so you can pair them with all of your favorite fall looks.

2. Animal Print Booties

Animal prints have been making the dang rounds this year, and fall 2019 is no different. Expect to see animal print booties pop up everywhere you shop. Challenge yourself to try a new print as well—like cow print or a giraffe-inspired print.

3. Kitten Heeled Booties

Kitten heeled booties for fall are the ultimate mixture of casual and elegant. They’re the type of bootie you can wear to work and out on the town after hours. Plus, with just the right amount of extra height, your feet won’t be throbbing by the time you get home.

4. Suede Booties

When I think of fall suede booties, my mind immediately goes to the classic brown or black suede styles that brands offer in the cooler months. While these styles are here to stay—and y’all know I’ll be shopping them—there are also plenty of unique suede booties to try this season as well.

5. Pointy-Toed Booties

As much of a weapon as they are a cute shoe, pointy-toed booties for fall 2019 are here to add just a little bit of danger your wardrobe. Available in myriad colors, styles and materials, these pointy-toed booties are too cute to, well, boot.

6. Lace-Up Booties

Available in so many different styles, lace-up booties for fall are here to take you from the office to weekend street style photoshoots. You truly can’t go wrong with a classic brown leather lace-up bootie or the combat boot style of Dr. Martens.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.