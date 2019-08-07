The Chicest Fall Accessories Trends—and Ways to Shop Them All

Scroll To See More Images

With fall approaching more quickly than we realize, it’s time to accept the fact that we might need some cute new autumn-worthy accessories. Because I always like to know what’s trending ahead of time, I talked to fashion experts from Free People, Modcloth, BaubleBar and Kohl’s about what accessories are trending for fall 2019—and I’m super excited about it. Accessories are such a fun and easy way to keep trendy, and fall 2019 trends are already available in droves.

There are so many on-trend ways to rock your scarves, bags and even hair accessories this fall, so let’s get to it. The best part about accessories is that it’s less commitment than creating an entirely on-trend outfit—especially if you don’t have the funds to buy an entirely new wardrobe each season. So consider this your excuse to treat yourself on some fun fall 2019 accessories. You’ll stay on-trend without breaking the bank.

1. Vintage-Inspired Scarves

According to Liz Wasserman, VP of Fashion from Modcloth, we can expect to see vintage scarves make a major play this fall. She gave StyleCaster some tips on how to wear them, too: “We love these tied at the neck with a classic dress shirt and denim, or to pop one of our great solid 1970s inspired dresses. If you are more daring, try one of these as a headscarf or even a turban!”

2. Chain Jewelry

It may be hot girl summer, but cool girl fall is quickly approaching. A Free People style expert gave us the scoop on chain jewelry for fall: “For basics and our cool girl sensibilities, we have been excited about all the hard chain jewelry – link earrings, chain chokers, bracelets, you name it. Been loving the mixing of silver and gold utilitarian chains.” Basically, you can’t go wrong.

3. Oversized Totes

The bigger the better. Free People let StyleCaster know what to expect in terms of bags for fall. “Oversized totes and utilitarian styles are going to be all over our website going into the next season. Big on big silhouettes will be making a comeback,” says a Free People style expert.

4. ’80s-Inspired Earrings

Danielle Roever, the Design Director at BaubleBar tells StyleCaster that the ’80s are coming out to play this fall. She says, “We kick off September with a nod to the 80’s with glitter, bright colors and zebra, and keep it up throughout the season.” My maximalist heart is melting!

5. Headbands

Both Mary Jiminez, VP of Merchandising at Modcloth and a Free People style expert tell StyleCaster that headbands will play a major role in fall 2019 accessories. “For this fall, we were inspired by hair accessories from all different decades including the 50s/70s/80s,” says Jiminez. Free People is also loving the puffy headband for fall: “For hair, the styling team has been excited about our new assortment in headbands. The puffy fashion forward Molly headbands have been a fun new direction for us.”

6. Logo Mania Jewelry—with a twist

BaubleBar’s Danielle Roever also gave us a look into the logo mania jewelry trends for fall 2019. She says, “The logo craze has already started this summer but it will be continuing into fall. We interpreted this trend for fall by blowing out different fonts and color combinations for your personalized pieces. Because you’re your own brand, right?! A throwback Sex & the City moment in a big way for fall.”

7. Scrunchies

Scrunchies in fall colors? Yes, please. Continuing on from most of this year, you’re sure to see scrunchies make their way through the end of 2019. According to the style experts at Kohl’s, “…scrunchies are back in a big way and continue from Fall through Holiday.”

