Fall Trend: Sexy In Snake

Maybe it’s in our DNA from our jungle ancestors, but there’s just something about wearing an exotic that exudes some serious power. We’re all well acquainted with the leopard print, so right now my eye is on a certain venomous cold-blooded snake, the python.
Get inspired with some textural, luxe pieces in the slide show above, and prepare to be convinced.
So much snake, read on for deets.
A little wedge, so sublime.
Senso bronze metallic wedges, $199.95, at Solestruck
Ok, it's a splurge, but it's superb.
Lanvin python bag, $3,590, at Net-a-Porter
For the risky girl, so sexy.
Snakeskin leggings, $44, at Topshop
Totally sublime in grey.
JJ Winters gunmetal clutch, $198, at Shop Kitson
A true statement ring.
Allison Daniel Snakeskin Ring, $88, at Max & Chloe
Striking yet subdued in a pump.
Dolce Vita faux snakeskin pump, $165, at Cusp
Just a touch of snake.
Kenneth Jay Lane bracelet, $24.99, at Saks 5th Avenue
A peep toe with some purpose.
Jeffrey Campbell snake shoes, $125, at Bluefly