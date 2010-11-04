StyleCaster
Share

Fall Trend: Sexy In Snake

What's hot
StyleCaster

Fall Trend: Sexy In Snake

Kerry Pieri
by
Fall Trend: Sexy In Snake
11 Start slideshow

Maybe it’s in our DNA from our jungle ancestors, but there’s just something about wearing an exotic that exudes some serious power. We’re all well acquainted with the leopard print, so right now my eye is on a certain venomous cold-blooded snake, the python.

Get inspired with some textural, luxe pieces in the slide show above, and prepare to be convinced.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

So much snake, read on for deets.

A little wedge, so sublime.
Senso bronze metallic wedges, $199.95, at Solestruck

Ok, it's a splurge, but it's superb.
Lanvin python bag, $3,590, at Net-a-Porter

For the risky girl, so sexy.
Snakeskin leggings, $44, at Topshop

Totally sublime in grey.
JJ Winters gunmetal clutch, $198, at Shop Kitson

A true statement ring.
Allison Daniel Snakeskin Ring, $88, at Max & Chloe

Striking yet subdued in a pump.
Dolce Vita faux snakeskin pump, $165, at Cusp

Just a touch of snake.
Kenneth Jay Lane bracelet, $24.99, at Saks 5th Avenue

An oversized clutch that's seriously amazing.
French Connection snake clutch, $88, at French Connection

A peep toe with some purpose.
Jeffrey Campbell snake shoes, $125, at Bluefly

So hot.
Kara by Kara Ross snake earrings, $175, at Bergdorf Goodman

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Dangerous Beauty: The Price Of Looking Hot

Dangerous Beauty: The Price Of Looking Hot

Promoted Stories

share