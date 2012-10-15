StyleCaster
Fall Trend Report: Accessory Essentials

Devon Hay
by
So it’s official – autumn has arrived. It seems overnight the weather has clicked from a thick and muggy haze to crisp, breezy, and glorious. The cozy sweaters and irresistible boots in our favorite shops can officially be “must-haves”, not “maybe laters”. The good movies are starting to come out. And in general, everyone seems to be ready to turn the page.

So with this refreshed frame of mind, our attention is naturally focused on our favorite freshened up fall pieces and accessories. With so many options to choose from, seasonal updates can pose some mega fashion conundrums – what can you wear that will make you feel current and on trend, that you’ll love and cherish, AND will last you through the winter? If any of you have had a boot heel snap mid-January, or sweaters looking sad all too quickly, you know the gravity of which we speak. Fall accessories, most definitely the most fun and creative way to spice up your layers and coats, frankly can suffer the most wear and tear as temperatures drop.

Fear not fall fashionistas, we’ve test drove the latest accessories looks and found the trends you seek with quality you crave. We’re loving all the irresistible picks from this fall’s Coach Legacy Collection. Each one lovingly created in the tradition of the line’s 70-year history of iconic design, these updated pieces meld classiness and craftsmanship with modern twists and an edgy eye.

After scouring our resources and making our lists, we’re pumped to swath ourselves in this season’s equestrian accents, rich textures, leather touches, and pops of bright colors. We can’t wait to don statement wrist pieces, luxe knee-high boots, lady-like satchels and sharp portfolios, and edgy flats.

So while fast fashion may be appealing in a pinch, we advise a little planning and investment with some of these lasting shapes. Check out the slideshow to see a few of our favorite chic items with off-the-runway sensibility. You’ll still feel good about them in February, we promise.

For more information about our relationship with Coach click here: cmp.ly/3

Click through our slideshow to see our favorite picks from this fall's Coach Legacy Collection!

The perfect canvas to layer on fall's colorful accessories, this classic shape pops in in a lush tweed. Emmanuelle Novely Peacoat, $548.00

These timeless riding boots are a dead ringer for the endless knee high options we saw on the runways. Monique Boot, $398

Stash your tech needs in style with this chic and sharp portfolio case. Legacy Leather iPad Clutch, $178

Let this stunner peak out from under a cuffed blazer. Boyfriend Rosegold Rubber Strap, $228

Luxe leather in rich shades - this satchel is a no brainer. Legacy Leather Rory Satchel, $398

We've been seeing oxblood shades everywhere! These intellectually chic loafers would look great with a louche sweater, skinny trousers, and a wool fedora. Haydee Loafer, $188

The sun is still out! Pop some color on your face with these square oversize frames. Casey sunglasses, $148

Victorian influences abound this season - test it out in a small dose with this sweet charm bracelet. Op Art Knot Charm Bracelet, $228

These beauties will keep you warm while adding a little biker edge to your look. Sig Plaque Glove, $138

Whether housing your makeup or joining you on a night out, this multitasking clutch has just the right amount of structure. Legacy Leather Large Clutch, $158

