Fall Trend Report: Accessory Essentials

So it’s official – autumn has arrived. It seems overnight the weather has clicked from a thick and muggy haze to crisp, breezy, and glorious. The cozy sweaters and irresistible boots in our favorite shops can officially be “must-haves”, not “maybe laters”. The good movies are starting to come out. And in general, everyone seems to be ready to turn the page.

So with this refreshed frame of mind, our attention is naturally focused on our favorite freshened up fall pieces and accessories. With so many options to choose from, seasonal updates can pose some mega fashion conundrums – what can you wear that will make you feel current and on trend, that you’ll love and cherish, AND will last you through the winter? If any of you have had a boot heel snap mid-January, or sweaters looking sad all too quickly, you know the gravity of which we speak. Fall accessories, most definitely the most fun and creative way to spice up your layers and coats, frankly can suffer the most wear and tear as temperatures drop.

Fear not fall fashionistas, we’ve test drove the latest accessories looks and found the trends you seek with quality you crave. We’re loving all the irresistible picks from this fall’s Coach Legacy Collection. Each one lovingly created in the tradition of the line’s 70-year history of iconic design, these updated pieces meld classiness and craftsmanship with modern twists and an edgy eye.

After scouring our resources and making our lists, we’re pumped to swath ourselves in this season’s equestrian accents, rich textures, leather touches, and pops of bright colors. We can’t wait to don statement wrist pieces, luxe knee-high boots, lady-like satchels and sharp portfolios, and edgy flats.

So while fast fashion may be appealing in a pinch, we advise a little planning and investment with some of these lasting shapes. Check out the slideshow to see a few of our favorite chic items with off-the-runway sensibility. You’ll still feel good about them in February, we promise.

