Fall Trend Report: Updated ’80s Punk

This fall, punk is back. Yes, the distinct styles of the 1980s movement have reappeared with a vengeance, as designers ranging from the Queen of Punk herself, Vivienne Westwood, to fresher faces like Rachel Comey all referenced the era in their fall collections. Taking cues from Blank Generation, oversized leather jackets, printed button-downs, and slouchy blazers all made strong fall showings — which means there’s plenty to work with when it comes to stocking our own closets.

Translating this trend in a modern way can be as easy as opting for a pair of leather pants, a vintage T-shirt, and some serious stilettos, or rocking a pair of Doc Martens with an oversized blazer.

Read on to learn how to incorporate the ’80s rock trend into your fall wardrobe.