Fall Trend Report: Updated ’80s Punk

This fall, punk is back. Yes, the distinct styles of the 1980s movement have reappeared with a vengeance, as designers ranging from the Queen of Punk herself, Vivienne Westwood, to fresher faces like Rachel Comey all referenced the era in their fall collections. Taking cues from Blank Generation, oversized leather jackets, printed button-downs, and slouchy blazers all made strong fall showings — which means there’s plenty to work with when it comes to stocking our own closets.
Translating this trend in a modern way can be as easy as opting for a pair of leather pants, a vintage T-shirt, and some serious stilettos, or rocking a pair of Doc Martens with an oversized blazer.
Read on to learn how to incorporate the ’80s rock trend into your fall wardrobe.
Jean Paul Gaultier spotlighted punk style on his fall runway with looks that included oversized biker jackets, skinny jeans, and relaxed printed blouses.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Ashish took a literal approach to the casual punk trend, with looks comprised of slouchy jackets and trousers punctuated by clunky lace-up boots.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
If you're looking for cleaner attire, consider Rachel Comey's Fall 2012 collection and throw a long blazer on top of a buttoned-up shirt, New Wave-style.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
Slim, colored trousers with serious stilettos — seen at Diesel — remind us of Blondie' iconic style.
Photo:
ImaxTree/
A biker jacket is totally essential when it comes to pulling off this look. Whether layered over a buttoned-up oxford or a distressed rock 'n' roll tee, it'll totally get the message across.
Oversized Leather Biker Jacket, $400: at Topshop
Breathe easy, your Doc Martens are still completely relevant. We especially love classics with ripped jeans and a motorcycle jacket.
Dr. Marten Vintage 1490, $210: at Dr. Martens
Leather pants are key, of course. Try throwing on a printed button-down and slouchy blazer for a full punk effect.
Leather-Effect Jegging with Zips, $79.90, at Zara
For those who are more daring, go bold and choose a pair of thick-striped pants.
Motel Jordan Jean in Black/White Stripe, $90: at Revolve Clothing
Patches, rips, and denim all come into play for this look. We especially love the slight tongue-in-cheek patriotic motifs.
BDG American Dreams Denim Jacket, $69: at Urban Outfitters
Cat-eyes and Ray Bans were huge as a part of the original look in the late 1970s and 1980s. Go with the authentic and incorporate the shape into your closet too!
Ray-Ban RB4126 57, $139.95: at Sunglasses Hut
Get your classic Converse extra-scuffed for this look!
Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi, $50: at Converse
A studded bag is an easy, modern way to jump on the trend.
Sam Edelman Felix Messenger, $398: at Piperlime
Zippers and hardware are key if you're umping into this trend. We love the edgy pocket details and the oxblood color of these jeans.
Paige Denim Edgemont Ultra Skinny Jeans, $239: at Shopbop
Vintage band t-shirts are crucial here. This Joy Division version isn't only part of the genre, but it's also super-comfy.
Tear Us Apart Muscle Tee, $68: at Nasty Gal
We're loving this patterned shirt — especially under a leather jacket.
Aqua Buddy Digital Print Long Line Shirt, $131.93: at Asos