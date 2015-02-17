Trending for Fall: Look-at-Me Furs, From Stoles to Coats

Scroll To See More Images

Maybe you’ve noticed the hordes of street style stars sporting colorful fur coats, scarves, and stoles this season? Well, it looks like the trend is showing no signs of slowing down, since the Fall 2015 runways in New York have so far been awash in furry accoutrements that cry, “Look at me!” From striped fur stoles to pastel furry coats, designers are using fur accents—whether real or faux—to give everything from silky eveningwear to ladylike jackets and added ooph of luxury. It probably doesn’t hurt that these “look at me” items are the winter equivalent of a statement necklace—guaranteed to get you noticed (and keep you warm, to boot!).

Read on to see examples of the trend on the runways, from Prabal Gurung to Creatures of the Wind.

An ombre fox fur gilet builds on the luxurious textures—from cashmere to silk—at Prabal Gurung.

A powder pink fur coat at Tome, neatly cinched with a white patent belt.

A striped furry stole at Ohne Titel, rendered in electric pink and blue.

A strip of shearling in a multi-textured look on Thakoon’s runway.

A luxurious fur stole in a deep blue-gray shade at Jason Wu.

A patchwork-style woven furry coat at Rachel Comey‘s presentation.

A furry stole at Creatures of the Wind, decorated with bright yellow, stars begs for attention.

An oversize fur jacket in a moody shade of emerald at Cushnie et Ochs.

A furry stole on the runway at Rodebjer.

A statement fur vest at Jason Wu.

The palest of pink fur coats—paired with a matching silk skirt—at Altuzarra.

A statement fur-topped jacket (combined with some over-the-top lizard-soled shoes) at Creatures of the Wind that’s sure to earn you a double-take.