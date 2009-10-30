Fall Trend Alert: Military Chic

With the recent release of Michael Jackson‘s movie This Is It, there’s no wonder that his signature military-inspired fashion is the latest trend for fall. Gold trimmings, structured shoulders, and antique buttons can make a simple peacoat or leather jacket a huge fashion statement this fall. Although these pieces may seem masculine, they still exude femininity when worn correctly. Pair a military jacket with skinny jeans or a little skirt and thigh-high boots and you will be a knockout. Top it all off with your favorite bold red lipstick and you’re good to go!