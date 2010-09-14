StyleCaster
Fall Trend – 15 Pieces That Are Sheer Genius

Kerry Pieri
Every good little coquette knows it’s not about putting it all on the table, it’s about hiding this and showing that, a small reveal, a wink, if you will, that only the perfect sheer piece can provide.

The panel of a floral dress, the sleeves of a tailored blazer, a ’70s-inspired chiffon blouse whether you’re edgy, romantic, sophisticated or subdued, there’s room for a little sheer in your life. Get inspired in the slide show of to-buy-now pieces above.

1 of 15

High fashion flair...
McQ sheer black top, $290, at Net-a-Porter

The statement sweater...
Foley + Corinna sheer cableknit sweater, $295, at ShopBop

Sporty yet refined...
Victorialand sheer sleeve dress, $238, at ShopBop

Cape gone cool...
Thurley cape dress, $605, at Net-A-Porter

Lovely for layering...
Catherine Malandrino sheer tunic, $450, at Net-a-Porter

The perfect topper...
Madison Marcus jacket with sheer detail, $264, at Far Fetch

A little attitude...
Bebe sheer leggings, $29, at Bebe

Good girl gone bad...
Miss Sixty sheer panel leggings, $67.40, at Asos

Romantic with an edge...
Asos Revive sheer skirt, $92.68, at Asos

Fun and feline...
Forever 21 animal print top, $15.80, at Forever 21

Wiccan meets downtown cool...
Sparkle & Fade sheer maxi skirt, $38, at Urban Outfitters

A sweet floral...
Tibi dress, $408, at Far Fetch

Retro cool...
Mod Cloth sheer top, $89.99, at Mod Cloth

Short and sweet...
Twelve by Twelve sheer layered skirt, $22, at Forever 21

For all of you little pretties out there...
Fred Flare floral dress with sheer panel, $58, at Fred Flare

