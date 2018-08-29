A Definitive Guide to Sweaters That Are as Cozy as They Look

Stocking up on fall sweaters is a seasonal delight unlike any other. Moments like sipping pumpkin spice lattes, lighting cinnamon apple candles and switching from rosé to red wine are undeniably magical, but they’ve got nothing on the promise of comfort and sartorial rejuvenation a new fall sweater brings.
The issue is, sometimes fall sweaters don’t deliver on that promise. If you’re an avid online shopper, you don’t get the luxury of interacting with a knit before committing to it. It’s not until the sweater arrives on your doorstep—or until a few hours into your first wear—that you realize just how rough, scratchy and all-around uncomfortable it actually is.
It can be tempting to cling to knits you’ve already invested in. Maybe you’ve already taken the price tag off. Maybe you don’t have the energy to run to the post office and deal with shipping. Maybe you don’t feel like finding another sweater to replace a tried-and-true basic, no matter how scratchy it is.
I get it—obstacles abound. But these inconveniences are small compared with the grating experience of wearing an itchy sweater for hours on end.
I finally accepted this truth last year and traded all my frustrating sweaters for verifiably softer options. I carefully inspected the details of any sweater I saw online, paying special attention to the fabric makeup. Wool-acrylic blends got a hard pass from me, and I started favoring chenilles and cashmeres.
In the spirit of swearing off frustrating fall fabrics, I’ve created a comprehensive guide to cozy sweater shopping. Here, you’ll find 55 fall sweaters that are genuinely as soft, comfortable and welcoming as they look—plus, they’re sorted by type.
Whether you’re looking for a boxy turtleneck or chunky colorful knit, you’ll find it in the below slideshow (and you won’t be disappointed when you slip into it for the first time).
Comfy-Cute Casual
Looking for a chic, casual sweater to throw on as you're heading out the door? These neutral options—with details like zippers, embellishments and ruffled sleeves—are great go-tos for your day-to-day.
Lovers + Friends Delridge sweater, $148 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Generation Love Ambrose cashmere sweater, $126 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Central Park West Coconut Grove sweater, $51 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Callahan Shaker boyfriend sweater, $118 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Free People Belong to You sweater, $57 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Saturated Slipovers
Haven't you heard? Saturated knits are excellent to wear during changing seasons. They combine the colors of summer with the comforts of fall—plus, they're so damn fun.
Weekday Balloon sweater, $87 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Oversized sweater, $50 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Oversized sweater, $50 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Ottoman cropped jumper, $55 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Isabel Marant Janet sweater, $875 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Timeless Turtlenecks
A boxy turtleneck is a staple in any wardrobe—particularly if it comes in a goes-with-everything neutral.
Nili Lotan Anitra turtleneck sweater, $695 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Free People knit tunic, $148 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Le Kasha Lisbon cashmere sweater, $820 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Isabel Marant Harriett sweater, $1,160 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Sablyn chunky cashmere sweater, $1,260 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Printed Pullovers
Sweaters can be statement pieces, too. Keep your knit selection varied with these exciting patterns and prints.
Vero Moda sweater, $39 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Lawrence sweater, $188 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Graphic monochrome jumper, $80 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Rag & Bone Ridley pullover, $245 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Zebra skinny top, $55 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Short Sleeve Weaves
For those days when the weather hasn't gotten the memo that fall is in full swing.
One Teaspoon stonewashed sweater, $99 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Bailey 44 Heart and Soul sweater, $125 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Free People Northern Lights vest, $98 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
NADAAM Tulip tank, $127 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Connolly cashmere and silk-blend sweater, $628 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Chunky Colorblocks
My unofficial fall uniform: black jeans, ankle boots and a retro-looking oversized colorblock sweater.
Burberry Paw Intarsia sweater, $800 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
ASOS Design chevron sweater, $48 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Tibi Intarsia sweater, $495 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Eckhaus Latta cotton sweater, $420 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
River Island batwing sweater, $45 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Night-Out Knits
Because it's too damn cold outside to not wear a sweater to the club. But it's too damn hot inside to wear a warm one.
Bailey 44 turtleneck top, $79 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Free People Time After Time sweater, $78 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Line and Dot Viviane sweater, $29 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Sage pullover sweater, $29 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Lovers + Friends Viola sweater, $128 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Statement Stripes
Take a styling lesson from Spongebob Squarepants: The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time.
Crewneck sweater, $59 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
The Ragged Priest loose knit sweater, $64 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Warehouse sweater, $67 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Aries striped knitted sweater, $506 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Striped yarn sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Cozy Crops
Because sometimes you want to wear your favorite sweater with a skirt, shorts or high-waisted pants—and figuring out how to tuck one in is tough.
Oliver balloon sleeve sweater, $69 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
ASOS Design cropped oversized sweater, $42 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Chiara Ferragni turtleneck sweater, $369 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
ASOS Design chunky sweater, $45 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Ribbed cropped jumper, $40 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Strong Sleeves
When you're working with a muted palette, you might as well have fun with sleeve-based silhouettes.
Endless Rose exaggerated sleeve sweater, $35 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Lemaire peplum sweater, $792 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Khaite Selena puff sleeve sweater, $820 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Tularosa x Revolve Bergen pullover, $128 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Lovers + Friends Delridge Sweater, $148 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Snuggly Soft Chic
So soft you'll be petting your sweater all day.
Pull and Bear chenille sweater, $34 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Woven Heart chenille sweater, $56 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Fluffy super cropped jumper, $55 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Majorelle Majesty sweater, $128 at Revolve
Photo:
Majorelle.
Soft feel sweater, $46 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.