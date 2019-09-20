27 Plus-Size Sweaters This Fashion Writer Is Obsessed with for Fall 2019

Scroll To See More Images

You know that show called My Strange Addiction, where people are addicted to, well, strange things? Is an addiction to cute plus-size fall sweaters weird enough to qualify for the show? Because I feel like my wishlist is truly spiraling out of control. I live in Los Angeles, where fall weather only kind of exists, so fall fashion is my only way to get a firm grasp on the chilly season. My favorite part of autumnal-wear? Fall! Freaking! Sweaters! I’m obsessed. I can’t get enough. It’s still 90 degrees in LA, and all I can do is stare at fuzzy and cozy sweaters I won’t get to wear for another month (outside of my air conditioned apartment, that is). Much to the chagrin of my of my credit card company, my closet is slowly filling up with fall goodies. Can’t stop, won’t stop.

When I was a teen, I was always obsessed with those cute sweaters I’d see in Urban Outfitters. Only occasionally did they fit me correctly, and as I got older it got even harder. For the longest time, plus sizes weren’t available in the types of sweaters I wanted to wear. But brands have been catching on in the last few years, and now there is a plethora of adorable fall sweaters in plus sizes. I mean, what’s fashion if we can’t all enjoy it and wear styles we love?! Size-inclusivity matters, and this shopping guide (and half of my fall wardrobe) couldn’t exist without it.

Because my budget will not allow me to buy every sweater my heart desires (One day, though! Let’s manifest this sweater dream!), I am sharing my picks with you below. These 27 plus-size fall sweaters are seriously all so cute. I’m talking peak coziness, the perfect fall hues and so many different styles from which to choose. Feel free to just buy them all so that I am no longer tempted. My bank account will thank you. (Although, I’ll be honest: I already bought two of the sweaters on this list. Oops.)

I actually gave in and bought this cute chenille sweater for myself, and can confirm it’s cozy AF.

Colorblock clothes never fail to make me swoon.

Your grandma’s cardigan, but make it fashion.

Just because fall is typically filled with neutrals, doesn’t mean you can’t throw in a little color.

This cute sweater is ready to be accessorized with all the fall goodies.

OK, so I bought this boyfriend cardigan, too. (Sorry, bank account.) It’s perfectly oversized and too cute to pass up.

This sweater is the perfect mixture of fall neutrals and a pop of color.

A gray sweater for gray days.

TBH, I’d probably wear this sweater every single day.

More colorblock, because I really am obsessed.

This might be the prettiest neutral color I’ve ever seen.

Because sometimes I want to go bold with my sweater, and this one definitely fits the bill. Ugh, so cute.

Oversized sweaters are my love language.

Nice and creamy, just like that hot oak milk latte you’ll be drinking all fall.

Once again, we have a colorblock sweater. You can never have too many!

Addition Elle found a way to make mint green perfect for fall, and I love it.

A chenille oversized sweater in mustard? Am I dreaming?!

A simple black sweater is always a must-have.

This sweater is covered in all my favorite fall hues.

Perfect for wearing to work or on the weekends, this sweater is majorly versatile.

Pretty in pink, always.

This sweater is so unique, and I love, love, love it.

A neutral sweater with a twist. I love to see it.

Picture this sweater paired with your favorite dainty gold jewelry. A photo-op waiting to happen, baby.

I love a sweater that’s as tall as I am.

Coziness: achieved.

This is the type of sweater you’ll live in this fall.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.