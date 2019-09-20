StyleCaster
27 Plus-Size Sweaters This Fashion Writer Is Obsessed with for Fall 2019

Maggie Griswold
Photo: Modcloth/Madewell/Cierra Miller.

You know that show called My Strange Addiction, where people are addicted to, well, strange things? Is an addiction to cute plus-size fall sweaters weird enough to qualify for the show? Because I feel like my wishlist is truly spiraling out of control. I live in Los Angeles, where fall weather only kind of exists, so fall fashion is my only way to get a firm grasp on the chilly season. My favorite part of autumnal-wear? Fall! Freaking! Sweaters! I’m obsessed. I can’t get enough. It’s still 90 degrees in LA, and all I can do is stare at fuzzy and cozy sweaters I won’t get to wear for another month (outside of my air conditioned apartment, that is). Much to the chagrin of my of my credit card company, my closet is slowly filling up with fall goodies. Can’t stop, won’t stop.

When I was a teen, I was always obsessed with those cute sweaters I’d see in Urban Outfitters. Only occasionally did they fit me correctly, and as I got older it got even harder. For the longest time, plus sizes weren’t available in the types of sweaters I wanted to wear. But brands have been catching on in the last few years, and now there is a plethora of adorable fall sweaters in plus sizes. I mean, what’s fashion if we can’t all enjoy it and wear styles we love?! Size-inclusivity matters, and this shopping guide (and half of my fall wardrobe) couldn’t exist without it.

Because my budget will not allow me to buy every sweater my heart desires (One day, though! Let’s manifest this sweater dream!), I am sharing my picks with you below. These 27 plus-size fall sweaters are seriously all so cute. I’m talking peak coziness, the perfect fall hues and so many different styles from which to choose. Feel free to just buy them all so that I am no longer tempted. My bank account will thank you. (Although, I’ll be honest: I already bought two of the sweaters on this list. Oops.)

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Chenille Mockneck Top $59.95
I actually gave in and bought this cute chenille sweater for myself, and can confirm it’s cozy AF.

Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Thompson Pocket Pullover Sweater $75
Colorblock clothes never fail to make me swoon.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Textured Touch Cardigan $79
Your grandma’s cardigan, but make it fashion.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Gotta Feeling Chenille Sweater $59
Just because fall is typically filled with neutrals, doesn’t mean you can’t throw in a little color.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Cashmere Sweatshirt $128
This cute sweater is ready to be accessorized with all the fall goodies.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Boyfriend Cardigan $79.95
OK, so I bought this boyfriend cardigan, too. (Sorry, bank account.) It’s perfectly oversized and too cute to pass up.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Beckham Sweater $69.95
This sweater is the perfect mixture of fall neutrals and a pop of color.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Micha Lounge High Neck Sweater $51
A gray sweater for gray days.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
On and Soft Again Chenille Sweater $59
TBH, I’d probably wear this sweater every single day.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Kent Striped Cardigan Sweater $98
More colorblock, because I really am obsessed.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Lauren Conrad Knit Sweater $39.99
This might be the prettiest neutral color I’ve ever seen.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Hit Repeat Cowl Neck Sweater $69
Because sometimes I want to go bold with my sweater, and this one definitely fits the bill. Ugh, so cute.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Feeling Warm and Fuzzy Cardigan $69
Oversized sweaters are my love language.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Arden V-Neck Pullover Sweater $88
Nice and creamy, just like that hot oak milk latte you’ll be drinking all fall.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Leanna Colorblocked Turtleneck $98
Once again, we have a colorblock sweater. You can never have too many!

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Pointelle Knit Cocoon Sweater $69
Addition Elle found a way to make mint green perfect for fall, and I love it.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
All About Hue Chenille Cardigan $69
A chenille oversized sweater in mustard? Am I dreaming?!

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Micha Lounge Relaxed Sweater $48
A simple black sweater is always a must-have.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Fuzzy Business Pullover Sweater $65
This sweater is covered in all my favorite fall hues.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Balloon Sleeve V-Neck Sweater $59
Perfect for wearing to work or on the weekends, this sweater is majorly versatile.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Cashmere Sweatshirt $128
Pretty in pink, always.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Turtleneck Colorblocked Sweater $79.95
This sweater is so unique, and I love, love, love it.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Ayres Wide Sleeve Pullover $69.50
A neutral sweater with a twist. I love to see it.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Dolman Sleeve Ribbed Sweater $64.95
Picture this sweater paired with your favorite dainty gold jewelry. A photo-op waiting to happen, baby.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Long Button Front Cardigan $79
I love a sweater that’s as tall as I am.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Donegal Kent Cardigan Sweater $98
Coziness: achieved.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Fall Sweaters
Puff Sleeve Sweater $64.95
This is the type of sweater you’ll live in this fall.

 

