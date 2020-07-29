Ready Or Knit, Fall 2020’s Sweater Trends Are Here

Scroll To See More Images

Other than watching Halloweentown on repeat and decorating my apartment with dozens of pumpkins, my favorite part of fall is—without a doubt—getting to snuggle up in all the cute and cozy fashion. Sure, spring and summer have their floral crop tops and breezy blouses, but fall is when my all my favorite wardrobe pieces have their time to shine. And thanks to the gorgeous fall sweater trends this year, everyone’s closets are about to be chock-full of comfy knits. For those who love autumnal sweaters as much as I do, you’re going to fall in love with all the trendy looks headed your way this season. Let’s! Get! Cozy!

While sweaters can be worn during nearly every month of the year—save July and August, when the temperatures are too hot to handle—fall sweaters are truly the pinnacle of knit fashion. Not only are they all seriously cute (cue all my favorite oversized pullovers and chunky cardigans), but they’re functional, too. When a cold breeze hits, there’s nothing like wrapping yourself up in a soft and snuggly sweater. Yes, denim and leather jackets can also help keep you from shivering on fall nights, but they’re not nearly as cozy as fall knits. Sweaters are basically wearable blankets, and I’d pick them over just about any other outerwear for fall.

If you’re also enamored with all things fall sweater—or you’re just curious about the upcoming looks you’re sure to see everywhere—keep reading for all the fall sweater trends I’m already obsessed with. From new takes on classic styles to a Taylor Swift-inspired silhouette, these trends are here to make your fall the coziest it can be. Excuse me while I shop every single one of these trends while binging Halloween movies.

1. So Plaid To See You

Plaid has been a quintessential fall pattern for years and years—and it’s not going away any time soon. This season, you’ll find plenty of trendy iterations of classic plaids on the coziest sweaters. From the iconic tartan plaid to bright colors that aren’t your typical fall hues, there are myriad plaid sweaters ready to keep everyone warm and fuzzy this autumn.

For those who prefer brighter colors over the classic oranges and browns of fall, you’re sure to love this adorable pink and red plaid sweater from ASOS DESIGN.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic red and black plaid sweater for autumn. Paired with a leather skirt, high-waisted black denim or your favorite corduroys, this Forever 21 sweater is the perfect fall look.

2. Chunky Dad Sweaters

Taking a cue from Taylor Swift and the outfits she boasted for her album Folklore, chunky dad and cable knit sweaters are going to pop up everywhere this fall. You can go for something more neutral (like in the Taylor Swift music video for “Cardigan”) or choose a fun and chunky statement sweater. Either way, you’ll achieve peak coziness.

For a classic cable knit cardigan, you can’t go wrong with a neutral hue. This chunky boyfriend cardigan from Boohoo will pair well with just about anything in your closet—and keep you warm AF.

If you’re in the market for something touch more feminine, try this pink textured cardigan from ModCloth. You still get the chunky sweater look, just with a twist.

3. Color Block Me

One of the biggest trends to come out of 2020—in both fashion and home decor—is color blocking. So, of course, it makes sense that this trend would translate ridiculously well into fall’s cutest sweaters. You can opt for some pastels that’ll take you through fall all the way to spring or go with a more neutral color block sweater this season. There are so many fun takes on this trend and it’s hard not to love (and shop) them all.

If you think you can’t rock some pastel hues during the fall, think again. This blue, green and yellow color blocked sweater works so well for the colder months—and will transition perfectly into spring, too.

You don’t have to love colorful styles to get on board with the color block trend. If bright or pastel hues aren’t your thing, opt for a cozy tan and black color block sweater instead.

4. Won’t You Stay Argyle

So many vintage-inspired prints and patterns are having a comeback—including argyle. While your mind might first go to sweater vests from the ’90s, allow us to bring you back to 2020, where the argyle styles have been majorly updated. With trendy silhouettes (like puffy sleeves) and fun fall colors, argyle has been brought back to life in the chicest way.

This classic argyle sweater has been updated just enough to give it some 2020 flare. The puffy sleeves and slightly-oversized fit make this sweater a fall must-shop.

If you don’t want to go full argyle, you can always choose a sweater that features the pattern on part of the sweater. The black, cream and mustard hues on this A.L.C argyle sweater are so, so cute.

5. Puffed Up Sleeves

We’ve seen puffy sleeves everywhere this year, and the fall sweater selections are no different. Expect to see all your favorite retailers boasting classic autumnal sweaters featuring trendy puff sleeves. The trend gives a little bit of oomph to solid crewneck sweaters and cozy turtlenecks, so you can keep your outfit simple while still giving a nod to 2020’s trends.

Once again, we see a gorgeous pastel hue for fall. Don’t be afraid to try a lighter yellow hue this season with some gorgeous statement puff sleeves.

Purple is a fall color that often doesn’t get a lot of hype. The puff sleeves on this purple turtleneck sweater give it a trendy touch, though, and you’ll likely end up wanting to wear it every chance you get.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.