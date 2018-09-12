Cold Weather’s No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip

Sunglasses might be most at home in the hot summer sun, but that’s no reason to toss them aside during the rest of the year. For one thing, they offer your eyes the happy comfort they deserve. (Yes, even during the winter. You’re telling me you’ve never looked down at a snow-covered sidewalk, only to be overwhelmingly blinded by the sun’s reflection?) For another, they sleekly and simply elevate any look. (There’s probably a reason Anna Wintour never takes hers off.)
2018’s summer sunnies were a force to be reckoned with; “tiny sunglasses” so thoroughly pervaded the zeitgeist that they became a buzzphrase—and the topic of myriad cultural debates.
But this fall, designers and retailers are further upping their accessorizing game. Sure, they’re maintaining some of the micro silhouettes we’ve grown accustomed to seeing this year. But they’re also putting contemporary spins on some of the bug-eye and cat-eye shapes our mothers (and foremothers) wore.
This fall, there’s a straight-up plethora of ways to incorporate statement sunnies into your wardrobe. So, really, what are you waiting for? Ahead, you’ll find 31 of our favorite pairs of autumn sunglasses. All of them will look just as great with your trench as your tinies did with your go-to bikini—we swear.
Saskia Cat-Eye Sunglasses
The best of both worlds: wire-frame sunglasses and a thick tortoiseshell rim.
Saskia cat-eye sunglasses, $20 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Clout Sunglasses
Get pretty in pink with these autumn-toned tiny sunnies.
Clout sunglasses, $86 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Karen Walker Sadie Sunglasses
The arrow detailing will keep all eyes on you—well, all eyes on your eyes.
Karen Walker Sadie sunglasses, $270 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Givenchy Gradient Sunglasses
Honestly, you'll just look super badass in these.
Givenchy gradient sunglasses, $380 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Marques'almeida Aviator Sunglasses
A futuristic take on those bug-eye sunglasses you cherished back in middle school.
Marques'almeida aviator sunglasses, $308 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
KREWE Two-Tone Sunglasses
Prepare for stares—these lenses are so stunning people won't be able to look away.
KREWE two-tone sunglasses, $335 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Carrera Special-Edition Sunglasses
The pop of (transparent) color any all-black ensemble needs.
Carrera special-edition sunglasses, $245 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Fendi Pearl Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Pearls and cat-eyes? These sunnies are almost too good to be true. (Almost.)
Fendi pearl cat-eye sunglasses, $520 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Prada Ultravox Sunglasses
Classic tiny sunglasses with a colorful twist.
Prada Ultravox sunglasses, $440 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Le Specs x Adam Selman Sunglasses
Even cat-eye frames have gotten the micro-sunglasses treatment.
Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses, $119 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Miu Miu Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Can't choose between bug-eyes and cat-eyes? With these Miu Miu frames, you can have both at once.
Miu Miu cat-eye sunglasses, $380 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Oliver Peoples MP-3 30th
Complete with UVA and UVB protection—cute and practical.
Oliver Peoples MP-3 30th, $455 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Celine Eyewear Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Royal blue is an excellent complement to some of fall's favorite jewel tones.
Celine Eyewear cat-eye sunglasses, $379 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Linda Farrow Luxe Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Layers, deconstructed frames and all kinds of sleek, contemporary appeal.
Linda Farrow Luxe sunglasses, $692 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Joseph Joe Sunglasses
Hints of blue and a whole lotta tortoiseshell.
Joseph Joe sunglasses, $223 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
Planet i Space Cowboy Sunglasses
The sun won't be the only thing shining when you're wearing these glitter-speckled frames.
Planet i Space Cowboy sunglasses, $85 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Muse Metal Cat-Eye
A futuristic take on the classic cat-eye.
Muse metal cat-eye, $20 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Saint Laurent Heart-Shaped Sunglasses
What? You've never dreamt of becoming the human embodiment of the heart-eyes emoji?
Saint Laurent heart-shaped sunglasses, $376 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Balmain Acetate Sunglasses
Classic round sunglasses, rendered the Balmain way.
Balmain acetate sunglasses, $390 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Ahlem Place Violet Sunglasses
These would've been great as wire frame sunnies—but that vintage temple tip makes them next-level cool.
Ahlem Place Violet sunglasses, $488 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Crap Eyewear Polarized Sunglasses
Your favorite standard wire frames got something of an upgrade.
Crap Eyewear polarized sunglasses, $95 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Karen Walker Tropics Sunglasses
Contemporary in shape. Vintage in color.
Karen Walker Tropics sunglasses, $250 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Garrett Leight Acetate Sunglasses
Don't think twice about throwing these octagonal frames on. They'll elevate anything.
Garrett Leight acetate sunglasses, $340 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Liv Oversized Round Sunglasses
Also available in black, charcoal and tortoiseshell—just in case you're partial to darker neutrals.
Liv oversized round sunglasses, $18 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Fendi Two-Tone Sunglasses
Colorful corners? Don't mind if we do.
Fendi two-tone sunglasses, $475 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Le Specs Fluxus Sunglasses
To match your pumpkin spice latte. (I know—I hate me, too.)
Le Specs Fluxus sunglasses, $45 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Linda Farrow Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Because no wardrobe is complete with a timeless statement piece like these.
Linda Farrow cat-eye sunglasses, $651 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
KREWE Round Sunglasses
Tortoiseshell rims, navy lenses and yellow-gold accents—what's not to love?
KREWE round sunglasses, $355 at Neiman Marcus
Photo:
Neiman Marcus.
Karen Walker Mr. Binnacle Sunglasses
For those moments when you want to dress like a pumpkin, but make it fashion.
Karen Walker Mr. Binnacle sunglasses, $220 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Rag & Bone Iconic Browbar Sunglasses
Who can say no to a pair of browbar sunnies?
Rag & Bone Iconic Browbar sunglasses, $275 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Ahlem Place Casadesus Sunglasses
The palette keeps them on trend during any season.
Ahlem Place Casadesus sunglasses, $470 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.