StyleCaster
Share

Cold Weather’s No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip

What's hot
StyleCaster

Cold Weather’s No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Cold Weather’s No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
31 Start slideshow
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Christian Vierig/Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Christian Vierig/Getty Images; Timur Emek/Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Allison Kahler.

Sunglasses might be most at home in the hot summer sun, but that’s no reason to toss them aside during the rest of the year. For one thing, they offer your eyes the happy comfort they deserve. (Yes, even during the winter. You’re telling me you’ve never looked down at a snow-covered sidewalk, only to be overwhelmingly blinded by the sun’s reflection?) For another, they sleekly and simply elevate any look. (There’s probably a reason Anna Wintour never takes hers off.)

MORE: These 33 Stunning Maxi Dresses Might Just Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues

2018’s summer sunnies were a force to be reckoned with; “tiny sunglasses” so thoroughly pervaded the zeitgeist that they became a buzzphrase—and the topic of myriad cultural debates.

But this fall, designers and retailers are further upping their accessorizing game. Sure, they’re maintaining some of the micro silhouettes we’ve grown accustomed to seeing this year. But they’re also putting contemporary spins on some of the bug-eye and cat-eye shapes our mothers (and foremothers) wore.

MORE: A Brief Exploration: Are Cargo Pants in Style Now?

This fall, there’s a straight-up plethora of ways to incorporate statement sunnies into your wardrobe. So, really, what are you waiting for? Ahead, you’ll find 31 of our favorite pairs of autumn sunglasses. All of them will look just as great with your trench as your tinies did with your go-to bikini—we swear.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Saskia Cat-Eye Sunglasses

The best of both worlds: wire-frame sunglasses and a thick tortoiseshell rim.

Saskia cat-eye sunglasses, $20 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Clout Sunglasses

Get pretty in pink with these autumn-toned tiny sunnies.

Clout sunglasses, $86 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Karen Walker Sadie Sunglasses

The arrow detailing will keep all eyes on you—well, all eyes on your eyes.

Karen Walker Sadie sunglasses, $270 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Givenchy Gradient Sunglasses

Honestly, you'll just look super badass in these.

Givenchy gradient sunglasses, $380 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Marques'almeida Aviator Sunglasses

A futuristic take on those bug-eye sunglasses you cherished back in middle school.

Marques'almeida aviator sunglasses, $308 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
KREWE Two-Tone Sunglasses

Prepare for stares—these lenses are so stunning people won't be able to look away.

KREWE two-tone sunglasses, $335 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Carrera Special-Edition Sunglasses

The pop of (transparent) color any all-black ensemble needs.

Carrera special-edition sunglasses, $245 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Fendi Pearl Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Pearls and cat-eyes? These sunnies are almost too good to be true. (Almost.)

Fendi pearl cat-eye sunglasses, $520 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Prada Ultravox Sunglasses

Classic tiny sunglasses with a colorful twist.

Prada Ultravox sunglasses, $440 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Le Specs x Adam Selman Sunglasses

Even cat-eye frames have gotten the micro-sunglasses treatment.

Le Specs x Adam Selman sunglasses, $119 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Miu Miu Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Can't choose between bug-eyes and cat-eyes? With these Miu Miu frames, you can have both at once.

Miu Miu cat-eye sunglasses, $380 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Oliver Peoples MP-3 30th

Complete with UVA and UVB protection—cute and practical.

Oliver Peoples MP-3 30th, $455 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Celine Eyewear Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Royal blue is an excellent complement to some of fall's favorite jewel tones.

Celine Eyewear cat-eye sunglasses, $379 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Linda Farrow Luxe Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Layers, deconstructed frames and all kinds of sleek, contemporary appeal.

Linda Farrow Luxe sunglasses, $692 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Joseph Joe Sunglasses

Hints of blue and a whole lotta tortoiseshell.

Joseph Joe sunglasses, $223 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Planet i Space Cowboy Sunglasses

The sun won't be the only thing shining when you're wearing these glitter-speckled frames.

Planet i Space Cowboy sunglasses, $85 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Muse Metal Cat-Eye

A futuristic take on the classic cat-eye.

Muse metal cat-eye, $20 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Saint Laurent Heart-Shaped Sunglasses

What? You've never dreamt of becoming the human embodiment of the heart-eyes emoji?

Saint Laurent heart-shaped sunglasses, $376 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Balmain Acetate Sunglasses

Classic round sunglasses, rendered the Balmain way.

Balmain acetate sunglasses, $390 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Ahlem Place Violet Sunglasses

These would've been great as wire frame sunnies—but that vintage temple tip makes them next-level cool.

Ahlem Place Violet sunglasses, $488 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Crap Eyewear Polarized Sunglasses

Your favorite standard wire frames got something of an upgrade.

Crap Eyewear polarized sunglasses, $95 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Karen Walker Tropics Sunglasses

Contemporary in shape. Vintage in color.

Karen Walker Tropics sunglasses, $250 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Garrett Leight Acetate Sunglasses

Don't think twice about throwing these octagonal frames on. They'll elevate anything.

Garrett Leight acetate sunglasses, $340 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Liv Oversized Round Sunglasses

Also available in black, charcoal and tortoiseshell—just in case you're partial to darker neutrals.

Liv oversized round sunglasses, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Fendi Two-Tone Sunglasses

Colorful corners? Don't mind if we do.

Fendi two-tone sunglasses, $475 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Le Specs Fluxus Sunglasses

To match your pumpkin spice latte. (I know—I hate me, too.)

Le Specs Fluxus sunglasses, $45 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Linda Farrow Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Because no wardrobe is complete with a timeless statement piece like these.

Linda Farrow cat-eye sunglasses, $651 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
KREWE Round Sunglasses

Tortoiseshell rims, navy lenses and yellow-gold accents—what's not to love?

KREWE round sunglasses, $355 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Karen Walker Mr. Binnacle Sunglasses

For those moments when you want to dress like a pumpkin, but make it fashion.

Karen Walker Mr. Binnacle sunglasses, $220 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Rag & Bone Iconic Browbar Sunglasses

Who can say no to a pair of browbar sunnies?

Rag & Bone Iconic Browbar sunglasses, $275 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Ahlem Place Casadesus Sunglasses

The palette keeps them on trend during any season.

Ahlem Place Casadesus sunglasses, $470 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Every Stylish Celebrity Outfit from This Year's NYFW

Every Stylish Celebrity Outfit from This Year's NYFW
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
  • STYLECASTER | Cold Weather's No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share