Cold Weather’s No Excuse to Let Your Sunglasses Game Slip

Sunglasses might be most at home in the hot summer sun, but that’s no reason to toss them aside during the rest of the year. For one thing, they offer your eyes the happy comfort they deserve. (Yes, even during the winter. You’re telling me you’ve never looked down at a snow-covered sidewalk, only to be overwhelmingly blinded by the sun’s reflection?) For another, they sleekly and simply elevate any look. (There’s probably a reason Anna Wintour never takes hers off.)

2018’s summer sunnies were a force to be reckoned with; “tiny sunglasses” so thoroughly pervaded the zeitgeist that they became a buzzphrase—and the topic of myriad cultural debates.

But this fall, designers and retailers are further upping their accessorizing game. Sure, they’re maintaining some of the micro silhouettes we’ve grown accustomed to seeing this year. But they’re also putting contemporary spins on some of the bug-eye and cat-eye shapes our mothers (and foremothers) wore.

This fall, there’s a straight-up plethora of ways to incorporate statement sunnies into your wardrobe. So, really, what are you waiting for? Ahead, you’ll find 31 of our favorite pairs of autumn sunglasses. All of them will look just as great with your trench as your tinies did with your go-to bikini—we swear.