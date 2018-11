I’ve been obsessing about these suede Chloé lace up boots for longer than you can imagine. I’ve even planned work and weekend appropriate looks in my head to justify my price per wear ratio. So, what’s stopping me? These cheaper options below are making me reconsider. Will I get more bang for my buck, fulfill my fantasy looks and still have some extra cash in the bank to play with? Or should I bite the bullet and not settle for anything less than Chloé? You tell me.

Nine West, $170

Top Shop, $170

Urban Outfitters, $200

Guess, $104

Banana Republic, $160