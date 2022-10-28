I’m Living In these 3 Fall Fashion Trends & Here’s What They Look Like In Real Life

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I am never happier than when the temperature finally drops and the colors of fall come alive every time you step outside. But even though the start of fall signals the start of the holiday season, the real joy of this time of year comes from all the fashion trends that start popping up to serve the transitional weather. Fall street style 2022 trends take over my Instagram feed and my shopping cart, and I think I’ve finally narrowed down the top three trends I’m seeing that I’m obsessing over.

Of course, there’s a lot of black, which I’m a sucker for. Some things never change, even as the seasons do. But color is not the star of the trends in question here. This is more about the details. Think: New spins on things that are already in-style for autumn, like slouchy pants, leather bags and sweatshirts. Here are my favorite street style fall trends right now, and how to style them IRL.

Leather Bags that Look Like Leather Jackets

Have you ever seen a more beautiful and perfect bag? I have to say, unexpectedly this Rebecca Minkoff bag makes the perfect overnight bag. You can literally stuff outfit changes in here and it still has more room to give. I think it’s perfect for a day out in the city too, and would still make the perfect everyday work bag. I just took it to the coffee shop and my 13-inch Macbook fit perfectly inside.

Features like leather tassels and endless zip compartments give this bag the Balenciaga Le Cargole bag feel without the $2,000 + price tag. It even comes in a mini size if you think it’s too big. It’s like holding your favorite leather jacket on your arm and being able to hold all your essentials in it at the same time.

2. Cut-out Lightweight Pants

I think these slouchy cut-out pants are the perfect transition pant for fall. It’s easy to find cut-out pants online, but many of them are skin-tight, which totally nixes the casual look that I’m going for these days.

I’m wearing Alo’s mid-rise showdown pant here, which are currently sold out, but there are some similar styles online. The reason I love Alo’s style so much is because of the material. It’s not a clingy legging material, so I feel less weird about the cutouts. It’s kind of like a wind-breaker material; loose without being baggy. I found a similar style that’s on sale and in stock at Dolls Kill below.

3. Cropped Fitted Sweatshirts

This by far has to be my favorite trend. I’m a crop top girl through and through and love the fitted look of this half-zip pull over from Aerie. It’s the perfect stone wash grey color, and I love that it has a “corset” bottom, which is basically kind of like an elastic waistband that gives the casual sweatshirt a more put-together feel. Plus the thumb holes make it feel extra cozy. Aerie literally never misses. You can grab this in a few different colors, too. Of course I’m wearing the Aerie super flare leggings here as well. At this point they’re basically like a second skin.