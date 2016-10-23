StyleCaster
17 Healthy Fall Soups to Make on Freezing Days

17 Healthy Fall Soups to Make on Freezing Days

Soup is the best. It’s easy, good for you, and super-filling. It’s cozy and warm on crappy fall days. And best of all, you can make a massive batch and freeze half of it and live on it for days. What’s not to love? Whether you already have a favorite soup (tomato FTW), or are looking for a new go-to, these recipes won’t disappoint.

Below are 17 fall soups that will satisfy you, whether you have a super sweet tooth (roasted red pepper and sweet potato), are more into savory (asiago bisque), or want something light and nourishing (roasted veggie).

Roasted Red Pepper and Sweet Potato Soup
Roasted Red Pepper and Sweet Potato Soup

Cafe Johnsonia

Beef Barley Soup
Beef Barley Soup

Little Spice Jar

Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili
Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

Cooking Classy

Farmhouse Cabbage Soup with Cannellini Beans and Kielbasa
Farmhouse Cabbage Soup with Cannellini Beans and Kielbasa

From a Chef's Kitchen

Turkey Sausage, Kale, and Sweet Potato Soup
Turkey Sausage, Kale, and Sweet Potato Soup

Cooking Classy

Rosemary Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe
Rosemary Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Gimme Some Oven

Asiago Bisque
Asiago Bisque

Chef in Training

Cheesy Roasted Veggie Soup
Cheesy Roasted Veggie Soup

Kitchen Sanctuary

Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup
Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup

Gal on a Mission

Autumn Minestrone Soup
Autumn Minestrone Soup

Cooking Classy

Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Slow-Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

Gimme Some Oven

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

A Dish of Daily Life

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup
Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

Gimme Some Oven

Brie, Cheddar, and Apple Beer Soup
Brie, Cheddar, and Apple Beer Soup

Half Baked Harvest

Chicken, Wild Rice and Mushroom Soup
Chicken, Wild Rice and Mushroom Soup

Simply Stacie

Green Chile Enchilada Soup
Green Chile Enchilada Soup

Lil Luna

Crock Pot Baked Potato Soup
Crock Pot Baked Potato Soup

Lil Luna

