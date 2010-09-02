Fall Fashion Shopping Guide: 50+ Of Our Favorite Items To Buy And Love Now

Fashion Week is less than a week away. I know we’ve said it a million times already, but sometimes it’s hard to believe how fast it’s approaching if you don’t physically write it down, reread it, and then pinch yourself to make sure it’s actually true. Yes, one more time. Less than a week away. But perhaps more shocking than the speed at which Fashion Week has arrived this year is the fact that before fall weather even officially sets in, we won’t be able to get anything but spring dressing off our minds.

So before the spring frenzy starts, we’re giving you an ode to fall dressing with all of our favorite editors’ picks of the season. Each StyleCaster editor narrowed down their top 10 items for fall, which was not an easy task considering the vast selection of goods. From Burberry’s highly coveted shearling bomber and Isabel Marant‘s rabbit fur coat priced at upwards of $2,000, to an of-the-moment gray full-length dress you can get for under $100, we’re loving it all. Click through the slide show above to find the next treasure for your cool weather closet.