Quick Fall Fashion Upgrade: 10 Cute Scarves Under $50 To Buy Now

Meghan Blalock
by
With the nip in the air growing ever nippier, our minds are becoming more and more preoccupied with things like oversize jackets, giant cups of coffee, and—that most essential of fall accessories—the scarf.

It seems like no matter how many scarves we buy each season, and how large the pile inevitably stacks in our closets, we can never get enough. Scarves are a fantastic way to add personality to an otherwise muted Fall wardrobe: their specialties are vivid colors, cozy textures, and playful prints. A fall outfit without a scarf is like hot chocolate without marshmallows: something is just missing.

Click through our gallery to see 10 fall scarves we want to wrap up in right now—and they’re all under $50.

Blanket Stripe Scarf, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Checked Grunge Scarf, $30; at Zara

Multi Knit Scarf, $36; at ASOS

Carven Map Print Scarf, $49; at Far Fetch

Mia Zia Tassel Scarf, $49; at Far Fetch

Zebra Scarf, $50; at C. Wonder

Square Euphoria Scarf, $20; at Calvin Klein

Front Row Society Wind Scarf, $40; at Revolve Clothing

Kimberley Horse Scarf, $12; at Boohoo

Scandi Fairisle Scarf, $36; at Topshop

