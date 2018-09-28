9 Fall Sangria Recipes That Are Perfect for Cooler Months

“Fall sangria” sounds like something of an oxymoron. Sangria, with all its juicy fruit and mouth-watering deliciousness, seems like a summer-exclusive cocktail—something to be sipped by the pool on a hot summer day, or enjoyed with friends outside on a warm summer evening.

The thing is, delicious fruit is as abundant during the fall as it is during the summer—making “fall sangria” less of a misnomer than it initially appears.

Apples, oranges, grapes and pomegranates are in season during the fall—so are pears, figs and cranberries. And let me tell you, every single one of those fruits makes for a delicious addition to sangria.

Sure, fresh produce tastes great in pies and crisps. But when you’re all dessert-ed out (it happens) or in serious need of a drink (it also happens), fall sangria is the move.

Don’t believe me? Flip through the below slideshow to get a glimpse at some of this season’s finest sangria recipes. And before you ask: Yes, pumpkin spice sangria is on the menu. How could it not be?

Originally posted on SheKnows.