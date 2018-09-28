StyleCaster
9 Fall Sangria Recipes That Are Perfect for Cooler Months

Kenzie Mastroe
by
Photo: Nata_vkusidey/Getty Images.

“Fall sangria” sounds like something of an oxymoron. Sangria, with all its juicy fruit and mouth-watering deliciousness, seems like a summer-exclusive cocktail—something to be sipped by the pool on a hot summer day, or enjoyed with friends outside on a warm summer evening.

The thing is, delicious fruit is as abundant during the fall as it is during the summer—making “fall sangria” less of a misnomer than it initially appears.

Apples, oranges, grapes and pomegranates are in season during the fall—so are pears, figs and cranberries. And let me tell you, every single one of those fruits makes for a delicious addition to sangria.

Sure, fresh produce tastes great in pies and crisps. But when you’re all dessert-ed out (it happens) or in serious need of a drink (it also happens), fall sangria is the move.

Don’t believe me? Flip through the below slideshow to get a glimpse at some of this season’s finest sangria recipes. And before you ask: Yes, pumpkin spice sangria is on the menu. How could it not be?

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9
STYLECASTER | Fall Sangria Recipes | Pumpkin Pie Sangria
Pumpkin Spice Sangria

Pumpkin spice fans, this one is for you. This pumpkin pie sangria is even sweetened with maple syrup for the ultimate fall flavor profile.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: That's So Michelle.
STYLECASTER | Fall Sangria Recipes | Apple-Rosé Sangria
Apple-Rosé Sangria

The perfect mix of summer and fall: a sangria with rosé and apples.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Wholefully.
STYLECASTER | Fall Sangria Recipes | Cranberry-Apple Cider Sangria
Cranberry-Apple Cider Sangria

The tart cranberries and sweet apple cider perfectly complement each other in this cranberry-apple cider sangria.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Flavour and Savour.
STYLECASTER | Fall Sangria Recipes | Sparkling Apple Cider Sangria
Sparkling Apple Cider Sangria

Everything that sparkles is better, right? That's certainly the case with this sparkling apple cider sangria.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Pizzazzerie.
STYLECASTER | Fall Sangria Recipes | White Cranberry Sangria
White Cranberry Sangria

Red cranberries too tart for you? Try this white cranberry sangria that is just a tad bit sweeter.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Kitchn.
STYLECASTER | Fall Sangria Recipes | Cherry-Blueberry-Apple Sangria
Cherry-Blueberry-Apple Sangria

The dark blueberries and cherries add a deep flavor to this sangria recipe—making it totally perfect for fall.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Roasted Root.
STYLECASTER | Fall Sangria Recipes | Pomegranate-Blood Orange Sangria
Pomegranate-Blood Orange Sangria

Calling all citrus lovers! This pomegranate and blood orange sangria is the cold-weather drink of your dreams.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Roasted Root.
STYLECASTER | Fall Sangria Recipes | Pear & Pomegranate Sangria
Pear and Pomegranate Sangria

Apples not your jam? Try this pear and pomegranate sangria instead.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Fake Ginger.
STYLECASTER | Fall Sangria Recipes | Fig & Pomegranate Sangria
Fig and Pomegranate Sangria

Figs are only ripe for a very short amount of time, so we need to consume them in as many ways as possible. My favorite way? This fig and pomegranate sangria recipe that encompasses everything that I love about fall in one drink.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Heather Christo.

