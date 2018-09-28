9 Fall Sangria Recipes That Are Perfect for Cooler Months

“Fall sangria” sounds like something of an oxymoron. Sangria, with all its juicy fruit and mouth-watering deliciousness, seems like a summer-exclusive cocktail—something to be sipped by the pool on a hot summer day, or enjoyed with friends outside on a warm summer evening.
The thing is, delicious fruit is as abundant during the fall as it is during the summer—making “fall sangria” less of a misnomer than it initially appears.
Apples, oranges, grapes and pomegranates are in season during the fall—so are pears, figs and cranberries. And let me tell you, every single one of those fruits makes for a delicious addition to sangria.
Sure, fresh produce tastes great in pies and crisps. But when you’re all dessert-ed out (it happens) or in serious need of a drink (it also happens), fall sangria is the move.
Don’t believe me? Flip through the below slideshow to get a glimpse at some of this season’s finest sangria recipes. And before you ask: Yes, pumpkin spice sangria is on the menu. How could it not be?
Pumpkin Spice Sangria
Pumpkin spice fans, this one is for you. This pumpkin pie sangria is even sweetened with maple syrup for the ultimate fall flavor profile.
Apple-Rosé Sangria
Cranberry-Apple Cider Sangria
The tart cranberries and sweet apple cider perfectly complement each other in this cranberry-apple cider sangria.
Sparkling Apple Cider Sangria
Everything that sparkles is better, right? That's certainly the case with this sparkling apple cider sangria.
White Cranberry Sangria
Red cranberries too tart for you? Try this white cranberry sangria that is just a tad bit sweeter.
Cherry-Blueberry-Apple Sangria
The dark blueberries and cherries add a deep flavor to this sangria recipe—making it totally perfect for fall.
Pomegranate-Blood Orange Sangria
Calling all citrus lovers! This pomegranate and blood orange sangria is the cold-weather drink of your dreams.
Pear and Pomegranate Sangria
Fig and Pomegranate Sangria
Figs are only ripe for a very short amount of time, so we need to consume them in as many ways as possible. My favorite way? This fig and pomegranate sangria recipe that encompasses everything that I love about fall in one drink.
