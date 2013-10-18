7 Fabulous Fall Sale Finds: Michael Kors, Rag & Bone, and More!

The pressure’s on, ladies: With temperatures steadily dropping, the clock is ticking to stock your closets with stylish fall essentials that will keep you warm and looking chic. Unfortunately, with the holidays also around the corner, many of us would be wise to keep a close eye on our wallets, as well—making the fashion situation that much more challenging.

Lucky, Katie Finnegan and Erica Bell, the founders of sale-hunting site Hukkster, have your back (and ours too). Their genius technology allows them to track brands like J.Crew, Michael Kors, Rag & Bone, and countless others, looking for the best possible sale on all your favorite pieces.

We asked them to scan their repertoire to find the best sales going on right now, and they found seven fall essentials that will upgrade your style without breaking the bank. Click through the gallery to see them all!