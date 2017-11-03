StyleCaster
17 Colorful, Comforting Fall Salads to Make This Season

Photo: With Salt and Wit

Salads and I aren’t besties even during peak summer, when greens can be littered with strawberries, blueberries, peaches, and other deliciousness that masks what’s otherwise, IMHO, almost total flavorlessness. So you can bet that when I start dreaming about the fall foods I’m excited about, salads aren’t at the top of my list. But these recipes are about to change that.

Starring ingredients like butternut squash, apples, pears, pomegranates, spiced pecans, and other autumn goodies, these salads are richer, more comforting, and likely more filling than many of their summer equivalents. So quit bumming about the weather cooling off and celebrate what’s great about fall recipes and produce—these 17 salads make it easy.

Originally published October 2016. Updated November 2017.

1 of 17
Fall Harvest Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

With Salt and Wit

Fall Harvest Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

As Easy as Apple Pie

Autumn Crunch Pasta Salad

Chelsea's Messy Apron

Harvest Roasted Butternut Squash Quinoa Salad

Joyful Healthy Eats

Cranberry Avocado Spinach Salad with Chicken

Cooking Classy

Apple Cranberry Spinach Salad with Pecans and Avocados

Julia's Album

Harvest Apple Salad with Pomegranate

Yummy Mummy Kitchen

Harvest Quinoa Salad

Recipe Runner

Sweet Potato, Pomegranate, and Crispy Quinoa Salad

Wendy Polisi

Mushroom Salad with Lentils and Caramelized Onions

Viktoria's Table

Apple Cranberry Pecan Spinach Salad with Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Cooking Classy

Pear, Pomegranate, and Spinach Salad

Cooking Classy

Butternut Squash and Bacon Salad

Cooking Classy

Fall Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad

Iowa Girl Eats

Fall Harvest Salad with Pumpkin Goddess Dressing

My Recipe Magic

Autumn Apple and Pear Salad

Recipe Runner

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

Le Creme de la Crumb

