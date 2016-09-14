40 Recipes That Will Make You Excited About Cooking with Fall Ingredients

As much of a bummer as it may be that locally farmed summer produce like watermelon, strawberries, and corn are going to be leaving grocery store aisles soon, look at the bright side: In their place, equally tasty and nutritious fruits and veggies like pears, pomegranates, potatoes, brussels sprouts, and winter squash will be filling supermarkets. And with these, there’s a whole host of hearty, healthy, and satisfying meals you can make.

From soups and roasts to harvest salads, the recipes ahead will help distract you from your end-of-summer sads. Instead of lamenting the end of hot weather, embrace the soon-to-be crisp, cool weather and start planning your fall menus.