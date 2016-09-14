StyleCaster
40 Recipes That Will Make You Excited About Cooking with Fall Ingredients

40 Recipes That Will Make You Excited About Cooking with Fall Ingredients

by
Fall recipes
Photo: Minimalist Baker

As much of a bummer as it may be that locally farmed summer produce like watermelon, strawberries, and corn are going to be leaving grocery store aisles soon, look at the bright side: In their place, equally tasty and nutritious fruits and veggies like pears, pomegranates, potatoes, brussels sprouts, and winter squash will be filling supermarkets. And with these, there’s a whole host of hearty, healthy, and satisfying meals you can make.

MORE: 10 Vegetarian Cooking Tips from Professional Chefs

From soups and roasts to harvest salads, the recipes ahead will help distract you from your end-of-summer sads. Instead of lamenting the end of hot weather, embrace the soon-to-be crisp, cool weather and start planning your fall menus.

MORE: 20 Stealthy Low-Carb Lunches

1 of 40
Pumpkin French Toast
Pumpkin French Toast

Cooking Classy

Apple Cider Donut Holes
Apple Cider Donut Holes

The Domestic Rebel

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

The Novice Chef

Cranberry Orange Muffins
Cranberry Orange Muffins

Sally's Baking Addiction

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Fall Omelet
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Fall Omelet

Kim's Cravings

Pear, Honey, and Caramelized Onion Sandwich
Pear, Honey, and Caramelized Onion Sandwich

Manila Spoon

Pumpkin, Apple and Caramelized Onion Vegan Quesadilla
Pumpkin, Apple and Caramelized Onion Vegan Quesadilla

Veggie Inspired Journey

Apple Cranberry Bacon Walnut Salad
Apple Cranberry Bacon Walnut Salad

Carlsbad Cravings

Low-Carb Cauliflower Breadsticks
Low-Carb Cauliflower Breadsticks

Real House Moms

Butternut Squash and Veggie Vegan Pizza
Butternut Squash and Veggie Vegan Pizza

Minimalist Baker

Asian Roasted Carrots and Broccoli
Asian Roasted Carrots and Broccoli

Damn Delicious

Pear Zucchini Bread
Pear Zucchini Bread

Creations by Kara

Baked Asian Pear Chips
Baked Asian Pear Chips

The Healthy Maven

Fall Harvest Cider Roasted Chicken with Walnut, Goat Cheese, and Grapes
Fall Harvest Cider Roasted Chicken with Walnut, Goat Cheese, and Grapes

Half Baked Harvest

Cheesy Broccoli Casserole
Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

Num's the Word

Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

The Food Charlatan

Perfect Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Perfect Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Andie Mitchell

Low-Carb Cauliflower Creamed Spinach
Low-Carb Cauliflower Creamed Spinach

Living Chirpy

Cranberry, Apple and Pecan Wild Rice Pilaf
Cranberry, Apple and Pecan Wild Rice Pilaf

Carlsbad Cravings

Dark Chocolate Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies
Dark Chocolate Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

Amy's Healthy Baking

Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna
Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna

Julia's Album

Apple and Gouda Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Apple and Gouda Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rachel Cooks

Tomato and Basil Tortellini Soup
Tomato and Basil Tortellini Soup

Gal on a Mission

Apple and Gouda Grilled Cheese
Apple and Gouda Grilled Cheese

Domestic Superhero

Chicken, Wild Rice, and Mushroom Soup
Chicken, Wild Rice, and Mushroom Soup

Simply Stacie

Roasted Butternut Squash and Quinoa Salad
Roasted Butternut Squash and Quinoa Salad

One Sweet Mess

One Pan Chicken and Squash Dinner
One Pan Chicken and Squash Dinner

Let the Baking Begin

Ground Turkey Sweet Potato Skillet
Ground Turkey Sweet Potato Skillet

Primavera Kitchen

Cranberry Almond Spinach Salad
Cranberry Almond Spinach Salad

Cooking Classy

Chicken Salad with Apple Cashews
Chicken Salad with Apple Cashews

Five Heart Home

Spiced Apple Bread
Spiced Apple Bread

Joy Love Food

Cheesecake Stuffed Baked Apples
Cheesecake Stuffed Baked Apples

Le Creme de la Crumb

Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn
Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn

Crazy for Crust

Autumn Spiced Nuts
Autumn Spiced Nuts

Culinary Ginger

Homemade Pumpkin Chex Mix
Homemade Pumpkin Chex Mix

Julie's Eats and Treats

Pomegranate Stuffed Chicken Breast
Pomegranate Stuffed Chicken Breast

Food Faith Fitness

Roasted Eggplant with Tahini and Pomegranate
Roasted Eggplant with Tahini and Pomegranate

Joy of Kosher

Pumpkin Cornbread with Cinnamon Honey Butter
Pumpkin Cornbread with Cinnamon Honey Butter

Cooking Classy

Bacon-Wrapped Balsamic and Rosemary Beef Tenderloin
Bacon-Wrapped Balsamic and Rosemary Beef Tenderloin

The Cookie Writer

