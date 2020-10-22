4 Late Fall Print Trends To Try That Aren’t Leopard or Cheetah

Scroll To See More Images

2020 has definitely not proved to be the hallmark year for viral fashion trends, mostly thanks to the pandemic and our lackluster (albeit comfy) lock-down working-from-home wardrobe. I mean, it’s kind of hard to stay inspired by fashion when you’re literally not allowed to leave your home except for essential outings. Regardless of the less-than-stellar year, we’ve all had, we’ve become a bit more creative when it comes to making the best of it, and getting out of our cozy sweatpants and sports bras from time to time to keep us from getting rusty is getting a little easier as we get used to the new normal. Socially-distanced dates, outdoor dinners with your crew, and intimate picnics have—for the most part—all been given the green light from health officials, giving us the perfect excuse to get dressed up again (and thank god for that) and experiment with some late fall print trends for 2020 that will likely carry over to winter and early 2021.

For the past couple of years, fall and winter trends have been all about animal prints—whether it be 2018’s obsession with leopard and cheetah prints or last year’s transition to western-inspired cow motifs. While cow and zebra prints are certainly still going strong, we’ve seen a shift moving away from enduring safari-style patterns (though, it’s not like they’re exactly out of style, either), and a renewed interest in prints that were previously considered to be exclusive to spring and summer staples. Sure, florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but the ’70s inspired spin-offs that we’re seeing this year for fall and winter feel simultaneously retro and contemporary.

For me, polka dots are a season-less print that always manages to transcend the fickle cycle of fashion trends, but right now, it’s all about oversized dots as opposed to more subtle iterations. Of course, as a proud art history and criticism major, my favorite under-the-radar trend that I’m seeing starting to spike on social are color-blocked abstract expressionist and watercolor effect prints that look like they belong in a modern art gallery—though I proudly wear them on my body and frankly, they cost a lot less than a Rothko or a Reinhardt. Lastly, we have good old checkerboard. While the print was once synonymous with the ’00s skater-girl aesthetic, the sophisticated take on this aughts trend is about to take over for plaid this fall and winter.

Whether you’re looking for a new mask with an of-the-moment print or a new blouse for Zoom calls, these fall and winter print trends will give your wardrobe a fresh new flavor to help get you through the remainder of 2020.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

’70s-Inspired Florals

ASOS ’70s Floral Print Maxi Dress With Flared Sleeves

This chic dress looks like a true vintage piece, and I am literally swooning.

Lulu’s Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Satin Wrap Maxi Dress

This stunning multi-floral print dress features a fall-friendly color palette and a versatile wrap dress that gives a modern print trend a vintage twist.

Reformation Zoe Skirt

This colorway may be called “summer soiree” but the combination of warm flower hues against a black backdrop make this piece perfectly fall-worthy.

For Love & Lemons Polly Maxi Dress

This retro-inspired floral dress is all about the vintage-look details—just checked out the subtle ruched sleeve and tie-front cut-out.

Dodo Bar Or Lena Printed Floral Midi Dress

This high-neck frock is screaming ’70s vibes, and I am ~so~ here for it.

Abstract Art

Monki Abstract Midi Dress

This breezy midi dress features a patchwork of art-inspired prints and patterns.

SHEIN Abstract Figure Printed T-Shirt

We saw abstract face make a splash in jewelry last year, and now they’ve transitioned to apparel.

Boohoo Abstract Print Slip Skirt

We all remember that leopard print slip skirt that took over during fall 2018—here’s 2020’s version.

Romwe Abstract Print Button Through Blazer

This artsy play on a traditional workwear piece is my jam.

Oak & Fort 5704

This dreamy, abstract-expressionist print piece is the perfect #SweaterWeather style to treat yourself to this year.

Checkerboard

Noisy May Checkerboard Sweater

This colorful checkerboard sweater gives the classic black-and-white colorway a fresh spin.

WDIRARA Checkerboard Print Leggings

Whether you’re on a walk or lounging on the couch, wearing a pair of leggings with an on-trend print is the way to go.

Pretty Little Thing Checkerboard Bag

This mini bag adds a fun print element to any look.

Vei-8 Checkerboard Wool Knit Sweater

This unisex sweater has the perfect boxy fit.

Holiday The Label Kokomo Pants

These trousers convinced me that checkerboard could definitely be chic.

Oversized Polka Dots

Madewell Barlett Dotted Pull-Over Sweater

Abstract spots look almost minimal without forgoing prints altogether.

Camila Coelho Florentino Mini Dress

This sweet smocked frock features small and XL polka dots to cover all of the bases.

Who What Wear Puffer Jack

Um, this is probably the coolest puffer jacket I’ve ever laid my eyes on and it’s from Target.

ASOS Design Oversized Polka Dot T-Shirt Dress

This jumbo polka dot frock is giving me majors ’60s vibes.

Eloquii Polka Dot Tie Neck Blouse

The perfect work top (for Zoom or when we’re back in the office).