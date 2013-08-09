Fall Preview: Winnie Mandela Hits the Silver Screen

Jennifer Hudson stars as the fashionable Winnie Mandela, the ex-wife of famed South African revolutionary leader Nelson Mandela, in “Winnie Mandela,” which hits theaters everywhere on Sept. 6. Hudson’s powerful hubby will be played by Terrence Howard.

The film is based on Anne Marie du Preez Bezrob’s biography Winnie Mandela: A Life, which originally came out in 2005.

Winnie has been an enormously controversial figure over the years, convicted of numerous crimes (including an alleged murder and kidnapping) as she fought for hot button issues like women’s rights. She was also the head of African National Congress Women’s League, among other organizations.

Interestingly, what many remember her for is her outlandish fashion sense. Never one to be a wallflower, Winnie draped herself in outrageous designer duds, and was an early adopter of animal prints like leopard and cheetah. While she was criticized by some, we admire her bold sense of style—and think that Hudson is the perfect actress to depict her onscreen, especially given her flair for turning it out on the red carpet.

Check out “Winnie Mandela” on Sept. 6.