Fall Preview: Tom Colicchio’s New Las Vegas Steak Joint Opens Its Doors

Top Chef judge and celebrity restauranteur Tom Colicchio has just debuted his second Las Vegas restaurant, Heritage Steak, at The Mirage. Housed in a 8,163 space that got a $1 million makeover, this is one big Sin City opening.

It goes without saying to expect some honking big pieces of meat here. And few chefs do meat quite as well as Colicchio. The 220-seat restaurant flame broils its meats over open flames in wood-burning ovens and charcoal grills. The menu includes classic steak house dishes such as braised short ribs, spice-roasted lobster, and a smoke-fried chicken.

Steaks naturally steal the show including a New York strip and ribeye, and a whole section of the menu dubbed “Heritage Steaks” features a Brandt bone-in ribeye, Painted Hills New York strip, American Kobe skirt, and a natural prime filet.

3400 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, mirage.com.