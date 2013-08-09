Fall Preview: Salamander Resort & Spa Opens in Virginia

What do you get when you combine a picturesque piece of land in Middlesburg, Va., along with the vision of billionaire BET co-founder Sheila Johnson? The answer is the Salamander Resort & Spa, which opens its doors next week.

The 168-room luxury hotel, 10 years in the making, feels more like a grand Virginia mansion than a hotel, and that is exactly the point. In many ways it mirrors the residential retreat that President John F. Kennedy and his wife built nearby in the 1960s. The ground floor boasts a library, a billiard room, and a living room. Outside there is a 100,000 square-foot lawn, and in the spa downstairs, a 14-foot ceramic steam room is just one of the many amenities.



The spacious guest rooms, which start at $475 per night during peak season, boast large flat-screen TVs, stone balconies, and pedestal bathtubs. So yes, this hotel was built to feel like a home, but it’s a seriously nice home.

For more information visit salamanderresort.com.