Fall Preview: Crispy Rice Treats Are the New Cronuts

So you’ve been there done that as far as Cronuts are concerned. Well, lucky for you there is a new dessert craze about to sweep New York City. Enter Treat House, the first-ever crisped rice treats emporium, which has just opened its doors on the Upper West Side.

The concept was created by Chris Russell, the former chef at Moomba, and his pre-school teacher wife Jennifer, after being inspired by their two sons’ love of the dessert. The menu at Treat House was created by award-winning pastry chef Wendy Israel, whose experience includes The White Elephant Resort in Nantucket, The W Hotel in New York, and the Jumeirah Essex House.

These aren’t the marshmallow treats that you grew up with thanks to flavors including bubble gum, birthday cake, caramel fleur de sel, red velvet, dark chocolate chili, and yuzu lemon. Treat House’s marshmallows are made using raw cane sugar—never corn syrup—and the crispy rice treats are Kosher, gluten-free, and dairy-free.

The best part? Treat House is giving ten cents of every treat purchased to Food Bank For New York City, a hunger-relief organization working to end food poverty. So now you can get a sugar high and feel good about it.

452 Amsterdam Avenue, New York City, treathouse.com.