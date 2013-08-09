Fall Preview: The Quin Is NYC’s Newest Luxury Boutique Hotel

It wouldn’t be fall in New York City without the opening of a new luxury boutique hotel. Behold, The Quin. Located two blocks south of Central Park, this 205-room boutique hotel is all about unexpected luxuries.

The guest rooms are where this hotel really shines. Beds are by Duxiana, toiletries are Fresh-brand, and bed linens are by Sferra. Rooms also include Nespresso machines and touchscreen tablets which can control the room’s lighting and temperature (so you really never have to get out of bed).



Of the 27 suites, two were created in honor of artist Georgia O’Keefe and Polish pianist Ignace Jan Paderewski—the decor was inspired by their work—and include a dining room and living room. There is also a 1,900-square-foot, three-story penthouse, because what is better than staying in a suite that is bigger than most New York City apartments?

The hotel plans to open its doors on Oct. 15.

101 West 57th Street, New York City, thequinhotel.com.