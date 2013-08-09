Fall Preview: Get in Line for Phillip Lim for Target Now

Phillip Lim’s namesake collection has been a hit essentially since it was launched back in 2004 and celebrities such as Natalie Portman and Rachel Bilson have been quick to embrace him (even, shock, buying his clothes rather than just borrowing).

So it’s no surprise that his collaboration with Target is being welcomed with open arms. Available Sept. 16, the capsule collection will include everything from shoes to bags to travel accessories, and, of course, plenty of clothing for both men and women.

Lim explained why he chose to collaborate with Target: “I felt that together we could create a collection that would inspire—one that is cool and chic, but still very accessible.”

The collection will feature over 100 items and range in price from $19.99 to $299.99, with the standout pieces including a perfectly-cut trench coat, and bags that closely mirror Lim’s infamous Pashli collection.

We were lucky enough to get an early glimpse at the collection (and actually touch the clothes) and we can tell you this—you’re probably going to want to get in line right about now. This one won’t last long in stores.

For more information visit target.com.