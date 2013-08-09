Fall Preview: Pearls On Display at the Victoria and Albert

Diamonds always seem to get all of the attention, which is why we are excited about The Victoria & Albert museum in London’s “Pearls” exhibition, which goes on display Sept. 21. The V&A teamed up with the Qatar Museums Authority to explore the history of the pearl, from the early Roman Empire to the present.

The exhibition showcases pearls from renowned favorites such as Bulgari, Cartier, Chaumet, and Tiffany as well as contemporary high jewelers. Highlights of the exhibition include a Mary Queen of Scots’ necklace, a pair of pearl drop earrings owned by Elizabeth Taylor, and a group of stunning tiaras worn by European royalty.

Visitors will get to enjoy this spectacular collection along with portraits and photographs that document the timeline of pearls. In other words, you’ll come away having learned something.

For more information visit vam.ac.uk.