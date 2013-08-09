Fall Preview: Chow Down at the New York City Wine & Food Festival

For foodies, no time of the year compares to the New York City Wine & Food Festival (yes, it is actually better than Christmas). When else during the year can you mingle with top chefs like David Bouley, Rick Bayless, and Tyler Florence, go to countless dinner and wine tastings, taste the latest from rising star new chefs, and essentially eat as much as you want for four days straight (while not feeling bad about it for a second)?

This year’s Wine & Food Festival is from Oct. 17 to 20, and we quite frankly can’t wait (we might just have a countdown calendar posted on our fridge in anticipation).

A few of the events that we are particularly excited about: Giada De Laurentiis is hosting an Italian Paradise dinner at Haven’s Kitchen, Tyler Florence’s flavors of the West Coast dinner at Convene, and the Guy Fieri Rock of Ages Party at Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar.

For more information visit nycwff.org.