Fall Preview: There’s a New Restaurant From the Fat Radish Guys

Current restaurant “it” boys Phil Winser and Ben Towill of The Fat Radish and The Leadbelly in New York City are heading on up to the East Side for their latest venture. The duo are opening The East Pole at 133 East 65th Street, in the space that formerly housed 212 Restaurant and Bar, just in time for the fashion week “it” crowd.

The Fat Radish chef, Nicholas Wilber (pictured above), will oversee the opening. He shared of the menu: “We’re not doing fine dining because there are no tablecloths, but we have taken the opportunity to elevate the experience, reaching a little farther.”

Expect dishes like a heirloom tomato plate with avocado and squash, and a main dish of roasted carrots, as well as a fennel and fish pie, chicken Kiev, and pork osso buco. The restaurant is on two floors, decked in black and white, and there is even garden seating.

133 East 65th Street, New York City, theeastpolenyc.com.