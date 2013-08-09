Fall Preview: Naomi Watts Stars as Princess Diana

When it was first revealed that a biopic was being made about the iconic Princess Diana’s life, it’s safe to say we were all a little skeptical. The late Princess of Wales meant a great deal to so many people, and with renewed American interest in the British royal family thanks to her son Prince William and his ever-so-chic wife Kate Middleton, we wondered who could ever do her the appropriate justice.

Then, the answer was revealed: Naomi Watts. Who better than the British-Australian actress with a stellar sense of style to portray the fashion icon? The film focuses on Diana’s life following her divorce from Prince Charles, which includes a turbulent relationship with Dodi Fayed, the billionaire heir to Harrods, who died with her in the infamous 1997 car crash.

While preparing for the role, Watts was understandably nervous about portraying such an important historic figure. In fact, for awhile she thought she may not even accept the part. “I tried to say no, but I guess every time I said no, I rang back up and said, ‘I’ve changed my mind,'” she stated.

Watts’ primary goal became to properly portray Diana, and not have the audience settle for a lackluster imitation. “I was to try to embody her and get the essence of her. Those things are really important to me.” In fact, one of her main challenges was getting her accent right. “I was very nervous about the accent…. She had a very distinct voice —she came from aristocracy so she was quite posh, but there was a warmth there, too. Her accent wasn’t too ‘fruity,'” she said.

The film premieres in London on Sept. 5, and will open worldwide on Sept. 20.