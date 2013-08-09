Fall Preview: The Marfa Lights Festival Is Once in a Lifetime

The Marfa Lights, the mysterious glowing orbs that appear in the desert outside the West Texas town of Marfa, have mystified people for generations. The lights appear to be roughly the size of basketballs and are varyingly described as white, blue, yellow, or even red. The first recorded sighting was in 1883.

While you can see the lights throughout the year, celebrate the phenomenon by heading to the annual festival celebrating the lights held during Labor Day weekend. Activities include a daytime and nighttime main street parade, food, crafts booths, evening concerts, and street dances.

Once in town you can view this mysterious natural event any time after sunset at the Marfa Lights Viewing Area, nine miles east of Marfa on Highway 90.

For more information visit marfacc.com.