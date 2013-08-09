Fall Preview: Hugh Jackman’s One Man Show Is One Night Only

See him while you can. Academy Award nominee and Tony and Golden Globe Award winner Hugh Jackman will bring his critically acclaimed Hugh Jackman… One Night Only show from Broadway to Los Angeles for a performance benefitting MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) on Oct. 12.

The show, which originated on Broadway in 2011, was a huge smash success, and shattered sales records, bringing in $14 million. One of Jackman’s sweaty T-shirts from a performance sold for $30,000. Clearly, people clearly can’t get enough of this actor. Getting to see him while benefitting a good cause? Well, that is as good as it gets.

Jackman shared his reason for putting on this charity performance saying: “I became aware of MPTF’s deep roots in Hollywood and their amazing work helping entertainment industry colleagues in need and the simple concept of taking care of our own…Films, television and theatre have brought me great success throughout my career and it is one of my greatest pleasures to give back by putting on a show as a benefit to support MPTF.”

Expect plenty of song and dance numbers, and even a few celebrity guest appearances.

For more information visit mptf.com.