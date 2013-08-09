Fall Preview: French Heritage Handbag Line Makes Stateside Debut

Fall is all about having the latest “it” designer handbag, and this season bags by French leather-goods house Moreau-Paris are it. The brand dates back to the mid-19th century, but its bags have never been sold in the U.S.—until now. Moreau has just made its Stateside debut at Barneys New York, making it available to the rest of us.

Moreau is under the design direction of Fedor Georges Savchenko, formerly of Goyard (another storied French brand that Barneys revitalized) and is known for its hand-sewn carryalls and embossed leather travel trunks and accessories.

A five-piece collection exclusive to Barneys includes shapes like messenger bags and open and zip totes. Crocodile versions of the bags will make their debut in September.

Pictured Above: Moreau-Paris Bregançon Open Tote in Cognac ($2,890, barneys.com). Crocodile versions will be available for $24,000 beginning in September.