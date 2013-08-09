Fall Preview: Goodwood Revival Is Downton Abbey Meets NASCAR

Goodwood, a 12,000-acre estate that lies 60 miles south of London, has become famous for one of the most revered motor-racing tracks in the world (not to mention a world-class horse-racing track, organic farm, and a World War II airfield).

The motor-racing track was built by the current Duke of Richmond’s father in 1948. Cut to the 21st century and Goodwood’s Festival of Speed and the Revival have become two of the most popular four-wheeled events in Europe, attracting more than 300,000 spectators each year. Wanting to get in on the action, luxury brands have followed the crowds to Goodwood. Belstaff, for instance, has just launched a line of clothing called Goodwood Sports & Racing.

From Sept. 13-15, film stars, pop stars, and aristocrats will converge at Goodwood to show off their vintage Morgans and Ferraris at the Revival. Beyond the amazing cars there are hospitality tents, shops, and restaurants as far as the eye can see and, most importantly, Champagne is everywhere.

Worth noting: There is a grand costume ball on the last evening of the Revival.

For more information visit goodwood.co.uk.