Fall Preview: Frieze London Is Can’t Miss for Art Lovers

Of the important art shows around the world, Frieze is holds the top spot. The fair landed in New York City in May, and will kick off its London run on Oct. 17 in tents in Regent’s Park.

Serious art collectors should head straight to the Frieze Masters Spotlight area to see works by Martin Barré at Kreps, Nancy Spero at Lelong, and Joseph Kosuth at Kelly. There will also be plenty on display for collectors looking for the next big thing from galleries from locales including Mumbai, Instanbul, Berlin, Glasgow, and countless other places around the world.

Even if you aren’t buying, there will be plenty to do at the fair including the 2013 Talks series where the likes of Jérôme Bel and Stephen Shore will speak. Andreas Angelidakis is set to construct a special architectural space within the fair which will host projects by the likes of Gerry Bibby, Rivane Neuenschwander, Ken Okiishi, Lili Reynaud-Dewar, and Josef Strau. And vocalist Meredith Monk is set to perform.

For more information visit friezelondon.com.