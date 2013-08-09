Fall Preview: Christie’s and the Saatchi Gallery Present Thinking Big Sale

So you’ve always wanted to own a giant sculpture? Well now is your chance. Christie’s and the Saatchi Gallery have partnered on the Thinking Big Sale, which is offering 50 “major” contemporary sculptures and installations in support of the Saatchi Gallery and its education program.

Phillipa Adams, senior director at the Saatchi Gallery said of the sale: “This will be the first time in history that works of this scale will be so readily accessible.”

Standout work includes a four poster bed by Turner Prize-winner Tracey Emin entitled “To Meet My Past,” which was acquired by the Saatchi Gallery in 2002. The installation features embroidered linen hangings.

There is work by Berlinde De Bruyckere who specialises in sculpture using wax, wood, wool, and horse skin, and contributions by David Altmejd, Karla Black, and Liu Wei as well.



Each work will be offered without estimate or reserve, so who knows, you might just get lucky.

The sale will be held in London on Oct. 17.

For more information visit christies.com.