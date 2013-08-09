Fall Preview: You Don’t Want to Miss America’s Cup

San Francisco anticipates the America’s Cup race all year long, and with good reason. The race, held from Sept. 7 to Sept.r 21, is a time when the world’s fastest sailboats converge with the Golden Gate Bridge as the backdrop.

You don’t have to be a billionaire sailing aficionado to enjoy the event, either. Tickets are sold on the official America’s Cup Web site, and, if you’re in the area, you can then take a perch at either the America’s Cup Village or Park. There are also plenty of spots to see the races at no charge, the most popular being the Marina Green and Pier 39. Score an invitation to Club 72, a lunch at the Golden Gate Yacht Club, or St. Francis Yacht Club, and you have the golden ticket.

The excitement during the Cup extends beyond yacht racing—there is also an America’s Cup concert series featuring Jason Mraz and Journey, among others, to take advantage of.

For more information visit americascup.com.