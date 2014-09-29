40 Stylish Fall Outfits to Build Around a Black Skirt

If you take a look in your closet, chances are you’ll find a black skirt. Whether it’s a maxi, a mini or anything in between, incorporating a black skirt into any fall look is easy to do, and the results are always polished.

Whether you’re pairing a black mini with a cozy sweater and ankle boots, adding a tucked-in flannel to a black midi skirt, or adding a cropped shearling jacket to an ankle-grazing black skirt, the autumn outfit possibilities are pretty much endless.

We’ve gathered some of the most stylish fall outfits that were build around an easy-to-style black skirt. Check them out in the slideshow!