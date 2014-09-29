StyleCaster
40 Stylish Fall Outfits to Build Around a Black Skirt

Kristen Bousquet
If you take a look in your closet, chances are you’ll find a black skirt. Whether it’s a maxi, a mini or anything in between, incorporating a black skirt into any fall look is easy to do, and the results are always polished.

Whether you’re pairing a black mini with a cozy sweater and ankle boots, adding a tucked-in flannel to a black midi skirt, or adding a cropped shearling jacket to an ankle-grazing black skirt, the autumn outfit possibilities are pretty much endless.

We’ve gathered some of the most stylish fall outfits that were build around an easy-to-style black skirt. Check them out in the slideshow!

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: A House in the Hills

Photo: Fashion Me Now 

Photo: Bartabac Mode

Photo: Nebula

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Marcel Floruss

Photo: Trini G

Photo: Adenorah

Photo: Style Scrapbook

Photo: Kendi Everyday

Photo: Jag Lever

Photo: Style Scrapbook

Photo: Moderosa

Photo: Alice Point

Photo: Adam Kaniowskiwww.adamkaniowski

Photo: The Locals

Photo: The Daybook Blog

Photo: Ithaa

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Moderosa

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Amlul

Photo: APB

Photo: Lola Mansil Fashion Diary

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Seams for a Desire 

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Manona Che

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

Photo: Harper & Harley

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Jazzabelle's Diary

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

