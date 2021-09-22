10 ‘Fits & Accessories That Say Goodbye to Summer and Hello, Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Last year, fall was not met with the usual delights of apple picking and Friendsgiving potlucks. We mostly stayed at home, lounging in front of the TV and living in our favorite pair of sweatpants before they were so salsa-stained we were forced to dump them in the next load of laundry. But this autumn, we’re re-emerging from our cocoons, and elevated, on-trend fall outfits are finally on the docket. If we’ve learned anything from 2020, it’s that comfort is key, and we’re never going back to itchy fabrics and uncomfortable ‘fits, even though we’re so ready to dress to impress again.

Luckily, dressing up and looking chic for fall doesn’t have to mean you’ll be counting down the hours until you can put on your pajamas while you’re still at the function. When shopping for seasonal looks that feel as luxe on the skin as they look on your body, think of lightweight fabrics like mulberry silk and eco-friendly ribbed knits. To help you assemble your new fall wardrobe, here are 10 savvy looks that’ll help you stand out from coffee break to happy hour.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bring Bodysuits Into Fall

A knit bodysuit is the perfect transition piece into fall when the weather is turning but it’s not quite cold yet. A plunging neckline doesn’t have to just be reserved for summer, either. Pair this bodysuit with some wide-legged or bell-bottom jeans, a vegan leather bag, and some ankle boots, and your look will turn heads faster than you can say, “I’ll have the spiked cider.”

Mulberry & Divine

A dress made out of mulberry silk fabric is the perfect way to look sophisticated while feeling like you’re wrapped up in pajamas. Plus, the quality of this fabric can transition out of winter and into spring again since it’s built to last. A silk slip dress is so versatile, you can wear a mesh shirt under it for a glam ‘90s vibe, throw on a moto jacket or sweater over it for chilly nights, or wear it alone and stand out all night long.

Bag It Up

Leather catch-alls are necessary for fall, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Elevate your everyday bag with this rouche design that adds a bit of flair to a bag so spacious, you can fit your mask, phone, keys, wallet, and maybe even a romance novel to keep you company while you take yourself out to lunch. ‘Tis the season for functional accessories, being seen, and meet-cutes in person.

Layered and Loaded

Adding a gold-plated necklace to your fall look adds a bit of sophistication without breaking the bank. Plus, buying your necklace layered means you won’t have to splurge on multiple accessories. Pair gold chains with open blazers, off-the-shoulder sweaters, or just about any bodysuit to take it from day to night.

The Bold and the Backless

A backless ribbed bodysuit is like a pumpkin spice latte; it never goes out of style. And just like a PSL, ribbed everything is practically craved the second the temperature drops below 70 degrees. Grabbing a bodysuit that’s made from an eco-blend of recycled fabric is the perfect way to look good and feel even better about your purchase.

Set It and Forget It

Throwing on a matching set is as easy as throwing on sweats, only your chic levels will be off the charts. Geometric prints are huge for fall and this fun twist on argyle is a total upgrade from that sweater your mom used to beg you to wear in high school. This outfit will keep everyone happy, though, since it’s both a win for Instagram and mom-approved.

Class In Session

The button details on this two-piece set add dimension and follow the curve of your hips perfectly. Since the sweater fabric is stretchy, it sits perfectly on your body without being restricting. It’s the perfect set for business meetings, dinner dates, and anything fall throws your way.

Bell of the Ball

Bell sleeves did for sweaters what Olivia Rodrigo did for pop music: made you take another look at something you thought you’d forgotten. Pairing a bell sleeve with a flared pant is the absolutely effortless way to stay cozy while still looking like you can throw on heels and hit a last-minute party. And if your look doesn’t do both, you might as well just skip it.

Princess Bride Chic

Here’s another bell sleeve drop, but this time it’s one for the ages — middle ages, that is. Channel your inner Princess Bride with this cream blouse made from recycled fabrics. Tuck it in for the office and then pair it with skirts and knee-highs for a candlelit dinner after hours.

Shine On

If you can’t rock a little sparkle during the fall holidays, when can you? This blouse is a secret bodysuit, which will help keep it in place as you take over the dance floor, the boardroom, or just about anything in need of world domination. Pair it with a wrap skirt, hoops, and heels for a perfectly polished finish.

